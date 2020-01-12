Karolina Pliskova secured a third career title at the Brisbane International with a three-set victory over Madison Keys.

BRISBANE, Australia - For the second straight season, Karolina Pliskova has opened her season with a title at the Brisbane International.

The No.2 seed secured a third career title at the Premier-level event by virtue of a 6-4, 4-6, 7-5 victory over No.8 seed Madison Keys inside Pat Rafter Arena.

Facing Keys for the first time, Pliskova managed to avoid the same fate that befell her compatriot Petra Kvitova in the semifinal round, with Keys again rallying to force a final set from a set and a break deficit.

From 6-4, 3-2 behind, Keys won four of the next five games to stretch the match to a final set, which stayed on serve over the course of the first six games.

Ultimately, the margins were no finer than they proved to be in the final set, with Pliskova needing two opportunities to seal the match.

After breaking serve in the seventh game, the Czech was broken in her first attempt to serve out the match at 5-4 -- but made no such mistake the second time around.

After denying Keys two chances to hold serve in a crucial 11th game, Pliskova powered to her fourth break of the match, and wrapped up victory with her first love hold after two hours and seven minutes.

For the first time in her career, the Czech successfully defends a WTA title, winning the 16th WTA singles trophy of her career to date.

The former World No.1 now owns the tournament record for titles in Brisbane, as she entered the championship match tied with Serena Williams and Victoria Azarenka, who each have won two titles in Queensland.

More to come...