Follow former World No.1 Maria Sharapova's announcement that the five-time Grand Slam champion will be retiring from tennis effective immediately, WTA Chairman and CEO Steve Simon released an official statement:
“I congratulate Maria on her outstanding career in professional tennis. Her achievements of a career Grand Slam, winner of 36 WTA titles and reaching the coveted No.1 ranking reflect her deep dedication and passion for the game. She will be greatly missed by her millions of fans around the world, but I know this will also mark an exciting new beginning for Maria as she now focuses on her many business ventures, charitable activities and other outside interests. I look forward to following her successes in the years to come as she steps away as a true champion of our sport.”
The tennis world reacted to the news on social media, led by WTA Founder Billie Jean King:
From the day @MariaSharapova won her first #Wimbledon title at age 17, she has been a great champion.— Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) February 26, 2020
A 5x major champion and a former World No. 1, her business success is just as impressive as her tennis achievements.
Maria, the best is yet to come for you! #MissYouMaria
February 26, 2020
🏆🏆 Our 2-time #RolandGarros champion "is saying goodbye".— Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) February 26, 2020
All the best for your future @MariaSharapova 🙏 pic.twitter.com/9UXR4mTLIv
Farewell to one of the greatest competitors in the history of the sport. @MariaSharapova pic.twitter.com/6wRpBaB7gx— Nike (@Nike) February 26, 2020
What an amazing career. @MariaSharapova pic.twitter.com/keEf1iqAJo— HEAD Tennis (@head_tennis) February 26, 2020
🇷🇺 @MariaSharapova, campeona del #MMOPEN 2014, anuncia su retirada 😢— #MMOPEN (@MutuaMadridOpen) February 26, 2020
We will miss you, Masha! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/jrtWBvNooO
An inspiration on and off the court. Congratulations on an incredible tennis career, @MariaSharapova!— IMG Tennis (@IMGTennis) February 26, 2020
We can’t wait to see what’s next! pic.twitter.com/dPdOFT1YkB
We will #MissYouMaria ❤️— Western & Southern Open (@CincyTennis) February 26, 2020
Best wishes to our former champion @MariaSharapova in her retirement. pic.twitter.com/BCLcfzQ2CL
🏆 Vincitrice di 5 Slam, 3 volte campionessa a #Roma nel 2011, 2012 e 2015, @MariaSharapova annuncia il ritiro dal #tennis giocato in un'intervista: "Tennis, I'm saying goodbye".#ibi20 #tennis #sharapova pic.twitter.com/syGvZFGuEe— Internazionali Bnl (@InteBNLdItalia) February 26, 2020