McNally, Jones and Cocciaretto triumph at WTA 125 events

With two events on clay and one on grass, Caty McNally, Francesca Jones and Elisabetta Cocciaretto hoisted singles trophies at this past week's WTA 125 tournaments.

Three WTA 125 events took place last week -- including one on grass as the 2025 grass-court swing came to its conclusion. Here's a roundup of the final results:

Hall of Fame Open - Newport, R.I., U.S.A.

The International Tennis Hall of Fame hosted a women's WTA 125 event for the first time this year, and it was resurgent American Caty McNally who battled her way to the title on the grass in Newport.

In Sunday's final showdown between two players who had already made waves on grass this year, McNally topped No. 1 seed Tatjana Maria 2-6, 6-4, 6-2 to hoist the trophy.

It has been a stunning fortnight for 23-year-old McNally, who nearly cracked the Top 50 in 2023 until an elbow injury set her progress back. Now on the comeback trail, she was the only player to take a set off of eventual champion Iga Swiatek at Wimbledon, in the second round.

After that notable result, McNally headed to Newport, where she claimed her second career WTA 125 singles title (after 2022 Midland). McNally grinded out three-set wins in her last three matches, and now sees her ranking rise 73 spots to No. 135 after her huge grass showings.

For her part, Maria's grass exploits have led her to new heights as well. The oldest player in the Top 100, Maria is now at a career-high ranking of No. 36 -- her Top 40 debut at age 37. Maria won the WTA 500 Queen's Club title at the start of the grass swing.

Also on Sunday, American sisters Carmen and Ivana Corley won the Newport doubles title. The No. 4-seeded Corleys defeated No. 3 seeds Arianne Hartono and Prarthana Thombare 7-6(4), 6-3 in the final.

Grand Est Open 88 - Contrexeville, France

Francesca Jones of Great Britain won her biggest career singles title on Sunday, claiming the clay-court crown at the Grand Est Open 88.

No. 5 seed Jones topped No. 4 seed Elsa Jacquemot of France 6-4, 7-6(2) to capture her first WTA 125 trophy. Jones dropped only one set all week.

It continues a strong run on clay this year for Jones. Already in 2025, she has won clay-court titles at ITF Challenger events in Vacaria and Prague, and has a 31-12 record on the surface at all levels this year.

As a result, she edges even closer to a Top 100 debut. The 24-year-old Jones rises 18 spots to No. 104 in Monday's updated PIF WTA Rankings.

Jacquemot, meanwhile, does make her Top 100 debut on Monday at No. 95. The 22-year-old Frenchwoman previously made the third round of her home Slam, Roland Garros, earlier this year.

Also on Sunday, No. 1 seeds Quinn Gleason and Ingrid Martins won the Contrexeville doubles title -- their second WTA 125 doubles title of the year. They beat No. 2 seeds Emily Appleton and Isabelle Haverlag 6-1, 7-6(4) in the final.

Nordea Open - Bastad, Sweden

Another player on a hot run, Elisabetta Cocciaretto of Italy, won the Nordea Open clay-court title in Bastad on Saturday. No. 8 seed Cocciaretto ousted Katarzyna Kawa of Poland 6-3, 6-4 in the final.

Former Top 30 player Cocciaretto had seen her ranking slip out of the Top 100 this month, but she put together two amazing weeks and is now back up to No. 76.

First, at Wimbledon, she upset World No. 3 Jessica Pegula in the first round. Cocciaretto went on to the third round where she nearly defeated eventual semifinalist Belinda Bencic, losing in a third-set match-tiebreak.

Cocciaretto took that form to a completely different surface in Bastad and was not tripped up at all. After surviving another final-set tiebreak in the first round against Irene Burillo, Cocciaretto eased to her fourth career WTA 125 singles title.

The doubles title in Bastad went to No. 2 seeds Jesika Maleckova and Miriam Skoch. The all-Czech duo defeated Burillo and Berfu Cengiz 6-4, 6-3 in Saturday's final.