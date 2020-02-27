DOHA, Qatar - Two-time Wimbledon winner Petra Kvitova overcame tricky conditions and trickier opposition in the form of an on-fire Ons Jabeur, outlasting the Tunisian, 7-6(2), 7-6(4) to reach the Qatar Total Open semifinals.

The 2018 champion twice trailed Jabeur by a break in the second set and saved two set points before securing the Centre Court victory - her ninth in a row in Doha - after one hour and 44 minutes.

Kvitova has had to hit through strong winds throughout the week in Doha, needing three sets to defeat both 2016 champion Carla Suárez Navarro and that year's runner-up Jelena Ostapenko. Her only previous meeting with Jabeur was a decisive one at the 2019 Wimbledon Championships, but the 25-year-old has exponentially improved since then, reaching her first Grand Slam quarterfinal at the Australian Open and shocking former World No.1 Karolina Pliskova in the previous round.

Jabeur discussed a tweaked hamstring at the end of that Pliskova epic, and appeared ill at ease to start as Kvitova raced out to a double break lead. The talented Tunisian soon found her footing and began unleashing the entertaining mix of power and variety that has quickly become her signature. With Kvitova on the back foot, Jabeur won four games in a row and broke the Czech veteran as she served for the set to force a tie-break.

On an even playing field early in the Sudden Death, Kvitova scored a crucial mini-break to win the final five points as Jabeur missed an audacious volley attempt.

Undaunted, Jabeur broke to start the second set and soon had a 3-1 lead of her own. Twice a point from a deciding set, Kvitova hunkered down and while she played the big points with aplomb, she saved her best for the second tie-break.

Taking a 5-1 lead at the change of ends, Kvitova fended off two saved match points from Jabeur to ultimately advance to the final four, where either top seed and World No.1 Ashleigh Barty or Australian Open runner-up Garbiñe Muguruza awaits.

In all, the No.8 seed struck 21 winners to 28 unforced errors, while Jabeur made 20 winners to 21 errors; both ended the match with a break point conversion rate of five for eight.