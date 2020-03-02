The Briton makes it back into the Top 50 following her title success at the Abierto Mexicano Telcel presentado por HSBC.

A fourth career title for Heather Watson helped the Briton return to the Top 50 in the standout movement in the WTA Rankings this week. The 27-year-old jumped 20 places to World No.49, making her first appearance in the WTA Top 50 since June 2016.

Elsewhere, there was little movement in the Top 20. Belinda Bencic moved above Serena Williams into No.8, after her quarterfinal run at the Qatar Total Open, while Aryna Sabalenka's victory at the same event took the Belarusian up two places to 11th, ahead of Petra Kvitova and Madison Keys. Garbiñe Muguruza jumped above Johanna Konta into 15th in the only other movement in the Top 20.

2020 Acapulco highlights: Watson battles past Fernandez for title

There were also movements in the Top 30 for Karolina Muchova and Amanda Anisimova, the Czech and the American each rising a place.

Here are some of the week's other big rankings movers:

Svetlana Kuznetsova (+14, No.46 to No.32): The Russian reached the semifinal stage in Qatar, falling to eventual champion Sabalenka. She took out fifth seed Elina Svitolina in the second round before falling to Bencic in the last eight.

Ons Jabeur (+5, No.44 to No.39): The Tunisia wildcard made the Qatar quarterfinals, including a memorable victory over third seed Karolina Pliskova. She also took another Czech, Kvitova, to two tiebreaks in the last eight before making her exit.

Anastasia Potapova (+8, No.97 to No.89): A quarterfinal showing at the Abierto Mexicano TELCEL presentado por HSBC moved the Russian up eight places and back into the world's Top 90 after a week away.

Xiyu Wang (+21, No.127 to No.106): Chinese player matched Watson's jump, rising 21 places to the brink of the Top 100 after her run to the last four in at the Abierto Mexicano TELCEL presentado por HSBC, where she went down to the Briton.