The WTA has announced that the 2020 Kunming Open, a 125K Series tournament in Anning, China, scheduled for April 27 through May 3, has been canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak and the uncertainty around travel and travel restrictions.

This is in addition to the cancellation of the 125K WTA tournament in Xi’an, China, originally scheduled for April 13-19, which was announced on Feb. 20.

A WTA spokesperson said: "This decision has been made in the best interest of our players, tournament and WTA staff and fans.

"We look forward to competing in Anning in 2021, along with the 2020 WTA Tour events that are scheduled to take place this fall.

"We are watching the situation closely as there isn’t anything more important than protecting the health of our WTA community, as well as our Chinese fans and supporters.

"We continue to communicate with medical experts as information evolves on this virus and we will continue to remain vigilant in managing this challenging situation."