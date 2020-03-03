Three tournament champions are on the ballot, but only one can be named the WTA Player of the Month for February.

A trio of champions make up the ballot for the WTA's February Player of the Month. Only one can win, and we want to hear from you.

All three players up for nomination won Premier-level titles or higher in the second month of the year, and each result was also an individual milestone.

Kiki Bertens became the first player to successfully defend her title at the St. Petersburg Ladies' Trophy. Simona Halep won her 30th career title in Dubai, and her second at the event overall. Finally, Aryna Sabalenka - who was only stopped in Dubai by Halep in the quarterfinals - won her second consecutive Premier 5-level title by storming through the Qatar Total Open in Doha for her first title of the year.

Revisit the nominees in the video below, and cast your vote before voting ends on Saturday at 11:59 p.m. EST!

Player of the Month: February 2020 Contenders

Who was the February 2020 Player of the Month? Vote now!

How it works:

Finalists are selected by wtatennis.com

Winner is then determined by a fan vote on wtatennis.com

Previous 2020 WTA Players of the Month

January: Sofia Kenin