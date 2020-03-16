From helping equip hospitals to aiding vulnerable populations, here’s how WTA stars have been giving back to their community during the COVID-19 outbreak.

With the 2020 WTA season on pause until May 2 as a result of the global coronavirus pandemic, WTA stars are rallying behind their local communities.

Romania’s No.1 Simona Halep is showing her solidarity to her country’s medical workers and hospitals. The two-time Grand Slam winner has pledged to donate medical equipment to authorities in Bucharest and Constanta.

We are so grateful for the bravery of our medical workers at these difficult times. I am committed to helping my country and have decided to donate medical equipment.



“This is the perfect opportunity to show that we know how to be supportive and responsible with our lives and those around us,” Halep told fans in a video message. “While we are at home, doctors and medical personnel make huge efforts to treat and save each life by exposing themselves for the general good…”

“I decided to donate a sum of money for the purchase of the necessary equipment and materials in such situations, the amount that will be directed immediately to the medical authorities in Bucharest and Constanta,” she added.

“I encourage everyone who can to contribute to the joint efforts to combat this virus. In the meantime, let us all take care of ourselves, be responsible and stay positive!”

Halep isn’t the only player using her platform to help meet needs as the world braces against the coronavirus pandemic. Bianca Andreescu and Caty McNally both donated signed tennis racquets to benefit Athletes For Relief.

Launched by sports agency Octagon, Athletes For Relief brings together athletes and coaches from all disciplines to raise money and awareness for COVID-19 relief. According to their website, all donations will go to “helping local nonprofits working in areas identified as having high numbers of affected individuals and with the most vulnerable populations today”. A donation of $25 or more enters you to win players’ signed memorabilia.

Meanwhile, Coco Gauff is celebrating her 16th birthday by supporting a good cause. She’s using a Facebook birthday fundraiser to support UNICEF’s COVID-19 global response efforts.

“I know that right now, the coronavirus pandemic feels overwhelming, but there are ways we can help make a difference and keep communities around the world safe,” Gauff shared on social media.

“For my birthday, I’m fundraising to support UNICEF’s COVID-19 response,” she said. “UNICEF has been working closely with governments and partners in their global efforts, providing communication, supplies, healthcare, education and more. They’re on the front lines of this fight against the pandemic, and it would mean so much to me if you could donate.”

Fans of the WTA and its charitable efforts can learn more by visiting www.wtatennis.com/wta-charities.