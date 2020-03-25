For Pam Shriver and Martina Navratilova, lockdown housework meant a trip down memory lane - while for Karolina Muchova it resulted in a burst of creativity.

For some, self-isolation has been an opportunity to get started on some spring-cleaning - and for WTA Legends, that invariably means a trip down memory lane as they get to their trophy cabinet. Pam Shriver - a 21-time women's doubles Grand Slam champion - set a trend in motion as she gave fans a guided tour of her silverware yesterday, including cups from Wimbledon, Roland Garros, Fed Cup and the Virginia Slims Championships, before tagging fellow players to do the same.

Yesterday vacuumed and today dusting my trophies, so who wants a tour? @ChrissieEvert @Martina Let’s see your trophies? pic.twitter.com/jhGlSEMwRE — Pam Shriver (@PHShriver) March 24, 2020

Martina Navratilova, the most decorated player in the Open Era with 59 major titles across the three disciplines, was swift to respond - though unsurprisingly, given its size, she did clarify that much of her haul is not kept in her house.

Ha- most of mine are either at the Hall of Fame or storage… let me see what I can find pic.twitter.com/7IRDc1RKzB — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) March 24, 2020

Housework was a source of creativity for others. "A couple hundred times I've cleaned my room," sang Karolina Muchova, who got her guitar out to share her life under lockdown with fans in song.

Meanwhile, Kristie Ahn's career-best TikTok form showed no signs of abating as the American gave a tongue-in-cheek guide to various racquet makes to the stellar sounds of Lipps Inc's classic 'Funkytown' - and a few fellow players, such as Samantha Crawford, felt somewhat seen.

What your tennis racket says about you / your game:



If you wanna demo any of these frames, make sure to check out @tenniswarehouse 😉 pic.twitter.com/o6iX8Q3QG7 — Kristie Ahn (@kristieahn) March 24, 2020

I grew up dreaming about how great it would be if the court was a little bit bigger and the net was a little bit lower lol — Samantha 黛莲 Crawford (@samcrawford18) March 25, 2020

Laura Robson and Katie Boulter are upping their TikTok game, too: the British pair, who are self-isolating together, put together a finely choreographed dance routine to entertain fans.