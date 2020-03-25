For some, self-isolation has been an opportunity to get started on some spring-cleaning - and for WTA Legends, that invariably means a trip down memory lane as they get to their trophy cabinet. Pam Shriver - a 21-time women's doubles Grand Slam champion - set a trend in motion as she gave fans a guided tour of her silverware yesterday, including cups from Wimbledon, Roland Garros, Fed Cup and the Virginia Slims Championships, before tagging fellow players to do the same.

Martina Navratilova, the most decorated player in the Open Era with 59 major titles across the three disciplines, was swift to respond - though unsurprisingly, given its size, she did clarify that much of her haul is not kept in her house.

Housework was a source of creativity for others. "A couple hundred times I've cleaned my room," sang Karolina Muchova, who got her guitar out to share her life under lockdown with fans in song.

Meanwhile, Kristie Ahn's career-best TikTok form showed no signs of abating as the American gave a tongue-in-cheek guide to various racquet makes to the stellar sounds of Lipps Inc's classic 'Funkytown' - and a few fellow players, such as Samantha Crawford, felt somewhat seen.

Laura Robson and Katie Boulter are upping their TikTok game, too: the British pair, who are self-isolating together, put together a finely choreographed dance routine to entertain fans.

 

 