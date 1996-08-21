Career Highlights

SINGLES

Winner (3): 2026 - Bad Homburg, Doha

2019 - Seoul



Finalist (7): 2026 - Wimbledon, Stuttgart

2024 - Beijing, Palermo

2023 - Cincinnati, Roland Garros

2019 - Prague





Career in Review

Began the 2025 season reaching the semifinals at United Cup, Linz and Dubai as well as QFs at US Open (l. Osaka) and Tokyo (l. eventual champion Bencic). Also made first WTA 1000 semifinal in doubles at Beijing with Priscilla Hon



Started 2024 season by reaching QF (l. Keys) at Eastbourne, her first event since US Open 2023. Reached two finals at Beijing (l. Gauff in F) and Palermo (l. Zheng in F). Made consecutive SF at US Open (l. Pegula) and reached another SF at Ningbo (l. M. Andreeva, retired in 2nd set).



Enjoyed break-out season in 2023, reaching debut Slam final at Roland-Garros (l. Swiatek), debut WTA 1000 final at Cincinnati (l. Gauff) and made Top 10 debut in August. Also secured debut qualification for WTA Finals but did not compete due to injury



Best result in 2022 was QF showing at Tallinn (l. Kanepi). Also made 3r at Roland Garros and 2r at Ostrava



Back, abdominal and ankle injuries restricted her to just four tournaments in first half of 2022



Broke into Top 20 for first time in career in 2021, peaking at No.19 (May 17)



Posted best result at a Grand Slam in 2021 with SF run at Australian Open (l. Brady) and matched best return at Wimbledon by making QF (l. Kerber, made QF in 2019). Also made last eight at Madrid (l. Pavlyuchenkova)



Defeated the World No.1 and No.2 during 2021, defeating No.1 Barty at Australian Open and No.2 Osaka at Madrid (only other player to manage this was Badosa)



Broke into Top 20 for first time in career in 2021, peaking at No.19 (May 17)



Posted best result at US Open by reaching R16 in 2020 - handed V.Williams her first-ever opening round loss in New York in 22 appearances, then saved three MPs vs. Cirstea in 3r, before falling to eventual R-Up Azarenka



Finished 2019 season in rich vein of form, winning 18 of last 24 matches, including capturing maiden WTA title at Seoul (d. Linette in F), SFs at Zhuhai (l. eventual champion Sabalenka) and Moscow (l. Pavlyuchenkova) and maiden major QF at Wimbledon (l. Svitolina)



During run to last eight at 2019 Wimbledon upset No.3 Ka.Pliskova in R16 to record her first Top 10 victory; following the tournament, broke into Top 50 at No.43 on July 15, 2019



First WTA final appearance came during R-Up finish on home soil at 2019 Prague (l. Teichmann) - made Top 100 debut at No.74 following the tournament (May 6, 2019)



Advanced to maiden WTA QF at 2019 Doha (as qualifier, l. Svitolina)



Billie Jean King Cup debut came during 4-0 World Group play-off win over Canada in 2019



Reached 3r on Grand Slam main draw debut at 2018 US Open (as qualifier, d. No.12 Muguruza in 2r, I. Barty in 3r)



Fell 1r on WTA main draw debut at 2017 Seoul (as qualifier, I. Hon)



Won second - and most recent - career ITF Circuit title in 2016 and posted 39-18 win-loss record; at Tour-level fell in qualifying at US Open



Played first events of career on ITF Circuit in Croatia in 2013