katie boulter

Personal

Coached by Biljana Vesilinovic

Receives support from the LTA via their Pro Scholarship Programme and trains at National Tennis Centre in London

Mother is Sue (ex-tennis coach), Father is David

Began playing tennis aged 5; tennis idol is Serena Williams

Hobbies include hockey, cycling, shopping and cooking; supports Leicester City football club

Career Highlights

SINGLES

Winner (1): 2023 Nottingham

ADDITIONAL

Great Britain Fed Cup Team, 2018-19.

Career in Review

2019 - Reached 2r once at Australian Open (l. to Sabalenka); fell 1r once and in qualifying three times; suffered with stress fracture in her back which forced her out for much of the year.



2018 - Reached QF twice at Nottingham (l. to Barty) and Tianjin (l. to Ka.Pliskova) and 2r twice (inclu. Wimbledon); Fell 1r four times and in qualifying four times (incl. other three majors); won two singles titles on ITF Circuit.



2017 - Posted first Top 200 season, finishing at No.199; Fell 1r once at Wimbledon (l. to McHale) in qualifying twice (incl. US Open); Won one singles title on ITF Circuit.



2016 - Fell in qualifying on three occasions (incl. Wimbledon); won one singles title on ITF Circuit.



2015 - Was out for the majority of the year after being diagnosed with Chronic Fatigue Syndrome.



2014 - Fell in qualifying twice (incl. Wimbledon); runner-up in Australian Open junior doubles (w/Jorovic).



2013 - Won one doubles title on ITF Circuit.



2012 - Continued to play on ITF Circuit.



2011 - Played first professional events of career on ITF Circuit in Great Britain.