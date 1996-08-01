Ranking

Katie Boulter

GREAT BRITAIN
Height
5' 11"
1.82m
Plays
Right-Handed
Age
-
Aug 1 1996
Birthplace
Leicester, England
Current Ranking
0
Jun 19 2023
0
YTD 2023
Prize Money
$0
$0000000
YTD 2023
0 / 0
00/0
YTD 2023
Career High
0
Jun 19 2023
0
Career
Prize Money
$0
$000000000
Career
0 / 0
000/000
Career

Grand Slam Record

Grand Slams

Best Grand Slam Result

Highest Finish

R32 x1
W/L
5/8
2022

Australian Open

R64 x1
2019

Roland Garros

Wimbledon

R32 x1
2022

US Open

R128 x1
2021

More on Boulter...

Personal

Coached by Biljana Vesilinovic
Receives support from the LTA via their Pro Scholarship Programme and trains at National Tennis Centre in London
Mother is Sue (ex-tennis coach), Father is David
Began playing tennis aged 5; tennis idol is Serena Williams
Hobbies include hockey, cycling, shopping and cooking; supports Leicester City football club

Career Highlights

SINGLES
Winner (1): 2023 Nottingham
ADDITIONAL
Great Britain Fed Cup Team, 2018-19.

Career in Review

2019 - Reached 2r once at Australian Open (l. to Sabalenka); fell 1r once and in qualifying three times; suffered with stress fracture in her back which forced her out for much of the year.

2018 - Reached QF twice at Nottingham (l. to Barty) and Tianjin (l. to Ka.Pliskova) and 2r twice (inclu. Wimbledon); Fell 1r four times and in qualifying four times (incl. other three majors); won two singles titles on ITF Circuit.

2017 - Posted first Top 200 season, finishing at No.199; Fell 1r once at Wimbledon (l. to McHale) in qualifying twice (incl. US Open); Won one singles title on ITF Circuit.

2016 - Fell in qualifying on three occasions (incl. Wimbledon); won one singles title on ITF Circuit.

2015 - Was out for the majority of the year after being diagnosed with Chronic Fatigue Syndrome.

2014 - Fell in qualifying twice (incl. Wimbledon); runner-up in Australian Open junior doubles (w/Jorovic).

2013 - Won one doubles title on ITF Circuit.

2012 - Continued to play on ITF Circuit.

2011 - Played first professional events of career on ITF Circuit in Great Britain.

Best Grand Slam Result

Highest Finish

R32 x1
W/L
5/8
2022

Australian Open

R64 x1
2019

Roland Garros

Wimbledon

R32 x1
2022

US Open

R128 x1
2021
W/L 1/3 0/0 4/4 0/1
2022
-
-
R32
-
2021
R128
-
R64
R128
2020
R128
-
-
-
2019
R64
-
-
-
2018
-
-
R64
-
2017
-
-
R128
-
SinglesRanking
Current Singles
77
Singles Career High Ranking
Highest Singles
77
Jun 19, 2023
Doubles Current Ranking
Current Doubles
-
Doubles Career High Ranking
Highest Doubles
431
Dec 31, 2018
Date Top Rank by Year Year-end Ranking
2023 77
2022 118 124
2021 148 148
2020 315 365
2019 82 352
2018 92 100
2017 198 199
2016 360 368
2015 340 889
2014 347 411
2013 775 775
Date Top Rank by Year Year-end Ranking
2019 431
2018 431 469
2017 700 718
2015 482 1111
2014 473 479
2013 810 997
Week Week by Week Ranking
Jun 19, 2023 77
Jun 12, 2023 126
May 29, 2023 125
May 22, 2023 124
May 8, 2023 135
Apr 24, 2023 154
Apr 17, 2023 154
Apr 10, 2023 154
Apr 3, 2023 153
Mar 20, 2023 157
Mar 6, 2023 151
Feb 27, 2023 142
Feb 20, 2023 141
Feb 13, 2023 141
Feb 6, 2023 123
Jan 30, 2023 121
Jan 16, 2023 120
Jan 9, 2023 124
Jan 2, 2023 136
Dec 26, 2022 136
Dec 19, 2022 137
Dec 12, 2022 137
Dec 5, 2022 136
Nov 28, 2022 135
Nov 21, 2022 132
Nov 14, 2022 131
Nov 7, 2022 124
Oct 31, 2022 130
Oct 24, 2022 135
Oct 17, 2022 140
Oct 10, 2022 137
Oct 3, 2022 135
Sep 26, 2022 145
Sep 19, 2022 148
Sep 12, 2022 137
Aug 29, 2022 128
Aug 22, 2022 129
Aug 15, 2022 129
Aug 8, 2022 127
Aug 1, 2022 127
Jul 25, 2022 129
Jul 18, 2022 130
Jul 11, 2022 131
Jun 27, 2022 118
Jun 20, 2022 127
Jun 13, 2022 141
Jun 6, 2022 136
May 23, 2022 139
May 16, 2022 140
May 9, 2022 140
Apr 25, 2022 132
Apr 18, 2022 132
Apr 11, 2022 130
Apr 4, 2022 127
Mar 21, 2022 125
Mar 7, 2022 127
Feb 28, 2022 136
Feb 21, 2022 134
Feb 14, 2022 132
Feb 7, 2022 153
Jan 31, 2022 153
Jan 17, 2022 155
Jan 10, 2022 148
Jan 3, 2022 149
Dec 27, 2021 149
Dec 20, 2021 149
Dec 13, 2021 149
Dec 6, 2021 149
Nov 29, 2021 150
Nov 22, 2021 149
Nov 15, 2021 148
Nov 8, 2021 157
Nov 1, 2021 154
Oct 25, 2021 153
Oct 18, 2021 152
Oct 4, 2021 155
Sep 27, 2021 157
Sep 20, 2021 157
Sep 13, 2021 171
Aug 30, 2021 190
Aug 23, 2021 190
Aug 16, 2021 191
Aug 9, 2021 191
Aug 2, 2021 193
Jul 26, 2021 191
Jul 19, 2021 189
Jul 12, 2021 188
Jun 28, 2021 219
Jun 21, 2021 217
Jun 14, 2021 214
May 31, 2021 262
May 24, 2021 258
May 17, 2021 258
May 10, 2021 258
Apr 26, 2021 293
Apr 19, 2021 292
Apr 12, 2021 291
Apr 5, 2021 292
Mar 22, 2021 319
Mar 15, 2021 318
Mar 8, 2021 317
Mar 1, 2021 315
Feb 22, 2021 316
Feb 8, 2021 315
Feb 1, 2021 371
Jan 25, 2021 369
Jan 18, 2021 366
Jan 11, 2021 365
Jan 4, 2021 365
Dec 28, 2020 365
Dec 21, 2020 365
Dec 14, 2020 365
Dec 7, 2020 365
Nov 30, 2020 365
Nov 23, 2020 365
Nov 16, 2020 365
Nov 9, 2020 365
Nov 2, 2020 366
Oct 26, 2020 382
Oct 19, 2020 383
Oct 12, 2020 383
Sep 28, 2020 381
Sep 21, 2020 378
Sep 14, 2020 376
Aug 31, 2020 373
Aug 17, 2020 373
Aug 10, 2020 373
Mar 16, 2020 374
Mar 9, 2020 370
Mar 2, 2020 396
Feb 24, 2020 394
Feb 17, 2020 441
Feb 10, 2020 439
Feb 3, 2020 441
Jan 20, 2020 315
Jan 13, 2020 317
Jan 6, 2020 318
Dec 30, 2019 319
Dec 23, 2019 319
Dec 16, 2019 322
Dec 9, 2019 340
Dec 2, 2019 342
Nov 25, 2019 341
Nov 18, 2019 346
Nov 11, 2019 351
Nov 4, 2019 352
Oct 21, 2019 349
Oct 14, 2019 317
Oct 7, 2019 260
Sep 30, 2019 230
Sep 23, 2019 229
Sep 16, 2019 225
Sep 9, 2019 226
Aug 26, 2019 219
Aug 19, 2019 220
Aug 12, 2019 203
Aug 5, 2019 191
Jul 29, 2019 176
Jul 22, 2019 173
Jul 15, 2019 175
Jul 1, 2019 142
Jun 24, 2019 128
Jun 17, 2019 127
Jun 10, 2019 114
May 27, 2019 109
May 20, 2019 112
May 13, 2019 111
May 6, 2019 92
Apr 29, 2019 91
Apr 22, 2019 85
Apr 15, 2019 86
Apr 8, 2019 88
Apr 1, 2019 89
Mar 18, 2019 84
Mar 4, 2019 85
Feb 25, 2019 85
Feb 18, 2019 82
Feb 11, 2019 83
Feb 4, 2019 83
Jan 28, 2019 88
Jan 14, 2019 97
Jan 7, 2019 99
Dec 31, 2018 97
Dec 24, 2018 97
Dec 17, 2018 97
Dec 10, 2018 98
Dec 3, 2018 99
Nov 26, 2018 99
Nov 19, 2018 100
Nov 12, 2018 100
Nov 5, 2018 100
Oct 29, 2018 95
Oct 22, 2018 92
Oct 15, 2018 96
Oct 8, 2018 101
Oct 1, 2018 109
Sep 24, 2018 108
Sep 17, 2018 106
Sep 10, 2018 106
Aug 27, 2018 104
Aug 20, 2018 103