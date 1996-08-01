katie boulter

Career Highlights

SINGLES

Winner (4): 2026 - Ostrava

2024 - Nottingham, San Diego

2023 - Nottingham



Finalist (1): 2024 - Hong Kong



WTA 125 TITLES AND FINALS

SINGLES

Winner (1): 2025 - Paris





Career in Review

Highlights of 2025 were reaching QF on home grass at Nottingham (l. Kessler) and making QF with the Great Britain team at the United Cup (won two round robin matches and lost to Swiatek in QF). Also won a WTA 125 title at Paris



2024 season saw Boulter rise to a career high ranking of No.23, achieved on Nov 4, 2024. Successfully defended title at Nottingham (d. Ka. Pliskova in F) and won San Diego (d. Kostyuk in F). Made SF at Tokyo (l. Kenin) and wrapped up the year with a final run at Hong Kong (l. champion Shnaider)



In 2023 captured first WTA singles title of career on home soil at Nottingham; made Top 50 debut at No.50 the week of September 11; advanced to 3r at Wimbledon for second year in a row (l. Rybakina), and at US Open for first time (l. Stearns)



Also in 2023, reached 2r as qualifier at both Montreal and Beijing; on ITF Circuit won one singles title at Canberra and reached two finals in Japan; went 2-0 in singles in November’s Billie Jean King Cup play-offs against Sweden



During the 2022 grass court season, advanced to QF at Nottingham (ret. vs. Davis w/right elbow injury) and 2r at Wimbledon (l. Sabalenka)



Opened 2021 season by reaching 3r at the Gippsland Trophy in Melbourne (l. Osaka); upset No.14 seed Gauff in 2r



Ended 2020 by finishing R-Up at $15k ITF/Sharm El-Sheikh-EGY. Earlier in the year, made 2r at Acapulco (l. Zhu) and fell 1r at Australian Open (l. Svitolina) in only Tour-level outings



Suffered a stress fracture in her back which forced her out for much of 2019. Best results prior to injury were 2r showing at Australian Open and SF run at $25K ITF/Solapur-IND (l. Raina)



Won the WTA's first-ever 10-point match tie-break at a Slam to see off Makarova in 1r at 2019 Australian Open



Reached career-high No.82 on February 18, 2019



Broke into the Top 100 the week of October 15, 2018



Made significant strides in 2018, reaching first WTA QF of career at Nottingham (l. eventual champion Barty) - defeated Stosur en route for her first win over a Grand Slam winner. Also enjoyed QF run at Tianjin (d. No.432 Sakkari, l. Ka.Pliskova) and R-Up finish at $100K ITF/Southsea-GBR (l. Flipkens)



Also in 2018, reached 2r for the first time at a major, at Wimbledon (d. Cepede Royg, l. Osaka)



Fell in 1r on Tour-level main draw singles debut at 2017 Wimbledon (as WC, l. McHale)



On ITF Circuit, winner of seven singles titles and four doubles titles



Played first professional events of career on ITF Circuit in Great Britain in 2011



Appeared in girls' singles at all four Slams, reaching 3r at Australian Open, Wimbledon and US Open, and was R-Up in doubles at 2014 Australian Open (w/Jorovic, l. Kalinina/Kulichkova). Other junior highlights include winning Lemon Bowl in Rome at age of 11, and reaching final at Junior Orange Bowl in Florida at age 14