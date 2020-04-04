Bianca Andreescu has urged people to act responsibly and keep their minds busy during this period of widespread lockdown.

US Open champion Bianca Andreescu has urged people across the world to “act in strength and unity” in order to overcome the coronavirus pandemic that has swept across the globe.

The WTA World No.6 has reiterated the importance of everyone playing their role in stopping the spread of the disease by staying at home as much as possible.

The 19-year-old, meanwhile, has urged people to make the most of their time to explore avenues that they have never previously had the chance to look into.

“It’s tough being away from what you love but with what is going on in our world today, this is beyond our control,” she told Fashion. “All we can control is how we react to it. We can choose to act in fear, and let that drive our thoughts and actions or we can choose to act in strength and unity, and use knowledge, resources and the support of each other to promote productivity and safety for us all.

“We can also use this time with our families, form connections that maybe weren’t there before or strengthen our relationships and make new memories together. This is also the time when we can explore things we’ve never done before and who knows, maybe it turns into a new passion or hobby! We can also work on ourselves. I’ve started a personal development program and let me tell you, it is already starting to change my life for the better.”

The Canadian explained that she is doing a lot of reading and streaming, and though she hasn’t “yet” taken up the TikTok craze, she did reveal that she has been dabbling in music.

“I am working on beats,” she said. “I will leave the singing/rapping to my talented friends. Everything I create has an R&B, rap or hip-hop vibe to it which makes sense because those are my favourite genres of music to listen to.

“I also started playing the guitar again. I first started playing when I was younger, but over the last four years, due to my intense training, travel schedule and patience, I fell out of it. It has been nice revisiting an old hobby and while I’m still rusty, I’ve actually surprised myself with how much I do still remember.”

Meanwhile, Australian Open quarterfinalist Ons Jabeur, who is in New York after being unable to return to Tunisia, admits that the virus has taken her by surprise.

“I’m just taking it day by day, hour by hour, minute by minute,” the WTA World No.39 told the Guardian in an interview in which she discussed her unique style and targets for the future. “I know I have the level to be Top 20, I just didn’t see coronavirus coming.”

With Wimbledon having been canceled, there will be no competition through July 13, 2020.