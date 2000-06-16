WTAxMB-star_joint-logo_h_MB-version_p_3C_web (1)
WTAxMB-star_joint-logo_h_MB-version_p_3C_web_white (1)
-
Finals Quick Link Tile
Finals
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Scores_288x288
Scores
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Rankings_288x288
Rankings
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Exclusive-Content_288x288
Exclusives
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-TourCalendar_288x288
Calendar
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Video_288x288
Highlights
unlocked
Unlocked
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-H2H_288x288
H2H
Andreescu-Torso_325088 Inactive

Bianca
Andreescu

CAN
26 yrs
5' 7'' (1.70m)
Current Singles Rank
109
Singles Titles
0
Won / Lost
38 / 17
Prize Money
$400,816

Stories

Loading videos

Biography

  • Coached by James Nishimura. Previously worked with Sylvain Bruneau and Sven Groeneveld
  • Parents are Nicu and Maria Andreescu
  • Born in Mississauga, Ontario, but moved to her parents' native country of Romania as a child and started playing tennis at age seven. On her return to Canada at 11, joined the Ontario Racquet Club before joining Tennis Canada's U14 National Training Centre in Toronto for the 2011-2012 season
  • Credits meditation and visualization in addition to hard work in the gym and on the court as the recipe for her success
  • Nicknamed Bibi
  • Owns one dog named Coco. Loves music and notes hip-hop/rap as her favorite genre. Favorite sports team is the NBA's Toronto Raptors. Enjoys fashion and beauty.

Plays

Right-Handed

Career High

4

Height

5' 7'' (1.70m)

Birthday

Jun 16, 2000 June 16, 2000

Birthplace

Mississauga, Ontario, Canada

Career Highlights

SINGLES
Winner (3): 2019 - Indian Wells, Toronto, US Open

Finalist (4): 2024 - 's-Hertogenbosch
2022 - Bad Homburg
2021 - Miami
2019 - Auckland

DOUBLES
Finalist (1): 2017 - Quebec City (w/Branstine)

MIXED DOUBLES
Finalist (1): 2023 - Roland Garros (w/Venus)


WTA 125 TITLES AND FINALS
SINGLES
Winner (2): 2026 - Rovereto
2019 - Newport Beach

Finalist (1): 2026 - Austin

DOUBLES
Winner (1): 2025 - Vic (w/Sutjiadi)

Career in Review

Played first tournament of the 2025 season at Rouen after coming back from injury, season highlights include QF run at 's-Hertogenbosch and R16 run at Rome (d. No.12 Rybakina and No.19 Vekic en route). As a wildcard at Montreal, defeated Krejcikova to reach 2r

Following a nine-month absence through back injury, she returned in May 2024 at Roland Garros reaching third round (l. Paolini). She then achieved runner-up at 's-Hertogenbosch (l. Samsonova) and went on to make QF at Tokyo (l. Boulter) and 3r at Wimbledon (l. Paolini)

Her 2023 season highlight was a SF run at Hua Hin (l. Tsurenko)

In 2022 reached the final at Bad Homburg (l. Garcia) and QF at Rome (l. Swiatek); finished in the Top 50 for the fourth consecutive season

Finished R-Up at 2021 Miami (l. Barty via ret. w/right foot injury)

Advanced to R16 at US Open and QF at Strasbourg last year

Opened 2021 with 2r exit at Australian Open (l. Hsieh) and SF showing at Philip Island Trophy (l. Bouzkova). Tournaments were her first since 2019 WTA Finals in Shenzhen

Skipped entirety of 2020 season due to injury and opting out after return to play

Ended 2019 ranked at No.5 jumping a total of 173 spots from her 2018 year-end ranking of No.178

Won WTA's 2019 Newcomer of the Year Award

Lifted maiden Grand Slam title at 2019 US Open (d. S.Williams in F), becoming the first Canadian woman to win a major singles title in the Open Era and breaking into the Top 5 for the first time after the tournament on Sept. 9 - had not advanced past 2r at a Slam before then

Was the first home representative to lift the women's singles title at 2019 Rogers Cup since 1969 when Urban d. Berner in all-Canadian final (d. S.Williams in F; ret. w/ upper back injury)

Shoulder injury forced her to miss entire 2019 grass swing

Won maiden career title at 2019 Indian Wells (d. No.6 Svitolina in SF and No.8 Kerber in F) - was fourth unseeded woman and first wildcard to lift the title at Indian Wells

Made first WTA final at 2019 at Auckland finishing R-Up as a qualifier (d. Wozniacki and V.Williams, l. Goerges)

Produced first WTA QF run at 2017 Washington DC (l. Petkovic). As wildcard, defeated Giorgi and world No.13 Mladenovic in 2r to become first player born in 21st century to register a Top 20 win

Made WTA main draw debut at 2017 Wimbledon coming through qualifying (l. Kucova in 1r) - later that year, earned first WTA win in 1r of Quebec City (d. Brady, l. Hradecka)

Broke into Top 100 on January 28, 2019 and Top 20 on August 12, 2019

Career best wins occurred over No.3 Wozniacki at 2019 Auckland and No.3 Ka.Pliskova at 2019 Toronto - win over No.3 Wozniacki was first Top 10 win of career

Has qualified for WTA Finals on one occasion in 2019, went 0-2 in group play retiring from her final match with a knee injury

Canadian Fed Cup Team 2017-20

Made professional debut by finishing R-Up at $25k ITF/Gatineau-CAN (l. Glatch in F); owns five singles and three doubles titles on ITF Circuit

Latest Matches

All Matches
Loading matches

Sorry, there are no matches available for this year.

Matches do not include current week match results.

Player updates

All news View all news
stats corner
Leylah Fernandez, Diana Shnaider - Tokyo 2026

Rankings Watch: Shnaider, Fernandez make it four left-handers in Top 20

8m read
6d ago

Former US Open champions Andreescu, Stephens climb rankings with titles

1m read
3w ago
Bianca Andreescu, US Open 2026
highlights

Bucsa maintains perfect record vs. Andreescu in Guadalajara first round

1mo ago
Cristina Bucsa, Guadalajara 2026
02:12
Match Reaction

Zheng, Liutova qualify for US Open; Zidansek stops Andreescu

3m read
2mo ago
Zheng Qinwen, US Open 2026
Match Reaction

Zheng, Andreescu, Montgomery roll into final US Open qualifying round

5m read
2mo ago
Zheng Qinwen, US Open 2026
Match Reaction

Zheng defeats You; Andreescu, Pareja advance in US Open qualifying

4m read
2mo ago
Zheng Qinwen, US Open 2026
Tournament News

Andreescu, Zheng, Kenin, Liutova headline US Open qualifying entries

3m read
3mo ago
Bianca Andreescu, Toronto 2026