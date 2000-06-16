Career Highlights

SINGLES

Winner (3): 2019 - Indian Wells, Toronto, US Open



Finalist (4): 2024 - 's-Hertogenbosch

2022 - Bad Homburg

2021 - Miami

2019 - Auckland



DOUBLES

Finalist (1): 2017 - Quebec City (w/Branstine)



MIXED DOUBLES

Finalist (1): 2023 - Roland Garros (w/Venus)





WTA 125 TITLES AND FINALS

SINGLES

Winner (2): 2026 - Rovereto

2019 - Newport Beach



Finalist (1): 2026 - Austin



DOUBLES

Winner (1): 2025 - Vic (w/Sutjiadi)





Career in Review

Played first tournament of the 2025 season at Rouen after coming back from injury, season highlights include QF run at 's-Hertogenbosch and R16 run at Rome (d. No.12 Rybakina and No.19 Vekic en route). As a wildcard at Montreal, defeated Krejcikova to reach 2r



Following a nine-month absence through back injury, she returned in May 2024 at Roland Garros reaching third round (l. Paolini). She then achieved runner-up at 's-Hertogenbosch (l. Samsonova) and went on to make QF at Tokyo (l. Boulter) and 3r at Wimbledon (l. Paolini)



Her 2023 season highlight was a SF run at Hua Hin (l. Tsurenko)



In 2022 reached the final at Bad Homburg (l. Garcia) and QF at Rome (l. Swiatek); finished in the Top 50 for the fourth consecutive season



Finished R-Up at 2021 Miami (l. Barty via ret. w/right foot injury)



Advanced to R16 at US Open and QF at Strasbourg last year



Opened 2021 with 2r exit at Australian Open (l. Hsieh) and SF showing at Philip Island Trophy (l. Bouzkova). Tournaments were her first since 2019 WTA Finals in Shenzhen



Skipped entirety of 2020 season due to injury and opting out after return to play



Ended 2019 ranked at No.5 jumping a total of 173 spots from her 2018 year-end ranking of No.178



Won WTA's 2019 Newcomer of the Year Award



Lifted maiden Grand Slam title at 2019 US Open (d. S.Williams in F), becoming the first Canadian woman to win a major singles title in the Open Era and breaking into the Top 5 for the first time after the tournament on Sept. 9 - had not advanced past 2r at a Slam before then



Was the first home representative to lift the women's singles title at 2019 Rogers Cup since 1969 when Urban d. Berner in all-Canadian final (d. S.Williams in F; ret. w/ upper back injury)



Shoulder injury forced her to miss entire 2019 grass swing



Won maiden career title at 2019 Indian Wells (d. No.6 Svitolina in SF and No.8 Kerber in F) - was fourth unseeded woman and first wildcard to lift the title at Indian Wells



Made first WTA final at 2019 at Auckland finishing R-Up as a qualifier (d. Wozniacki and V.Williams, l. Goerges)



Produced first WTA QF run at 2017 Washington DC (l. Petkovic). As wildcard, defeated Giorgi and world No.13 Mladenovic in 2r to become first player born in 21st century to register a Top 20 win



Made WTA main draw debut at 2017 Wimbledon coming through qualifying (l. Kucova in 1r) - later that year, earned first WTA win in 1r of Quebec City (d. Brady, l. Hradecka)



Broke into Top 100 on January 28, 2019 and Top 20 on August 12, 2019



Career best wins occurred over No.3 Wozniacki at 2019 Auckland and No.3 Ka.Pliskova at 2019 Toronto - win over No.3 Wozniacki was first Top 10 win of career



Has qualified for WTA Finals on one occasion in 2019, went 0-2 in group play retiring from her final match with a knee injury



Canadian Fed Cup Team 2017-20



Made professional debut by finishing R-Up at $25k ITF/Gatineau-CAN (l. Glatch in F); owns five singles and three doubles titles on ITF Circuit