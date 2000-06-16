Stories
Biography
- Coached by James Nishimura. Previously worked with Sylvain Bruneau and Sven Groeneveld
- Parents are Nicu and Maria Andreescu
- Born in Mississauga, Ontario, but moved to her parents' native country of Romania as a child and started playing tennis at age seven. On her return to Canada at 11, joined the Ontario Racquet Club before joining Tennis Canada's U14 National Training Centre in Toronto for the 2011-2012 season
- Credits meditation and visualization in addition to hard work in the gym and on the court as the recipe for her success
- Nicknamed Bibi
- Owns one dog named Coco. Loves music and notes hip-hop/rap as her favorite genre. Favorite sports team is the NBA's Toronto Raptors. Enjoys fashion and beauty.
PlaysRight-Handed
Career High4
Height5' 7'' (1.70m)
BirthdayJun 16, 2000 June 16, 2000
BirthplaceMississauga, Ontario, Canada
Career Highlights
SINGLES
Winner (3): 2019 - Indian Wells, Toronto, US Open
Finalist (4): 2024 - 's-Hertogenbosch
2022 - Bad Homburg
2021 - Miami
2019 - Auckland
DOUBLES
Finalist (1): 2017 - Quebec City (w/Branstine)
MIXED DOUBLES
Finalist (1): 2023 - Roland Garros (w/Venus)
WTA 125 TITLES AND FINALS
SINGLES
Winner (2): 2026 - Rovereto
2019 - Newport Beach
Finalist (1): 2026 - Austin
DOUBLES
Winner (1): 2025 - Vic (w/Sutjiadi)
Career in Review
Played first tournament of the 2025 season at Rouen after coming back from injury, season highlights include QF run at 's-Hertogenbosch and R16 run at Rome (d. No.12 Rybakina and No.19 Vekic en route). As a wildcard at Montreal, defeated Krejcikova to reach 2r
Following a nine-month absence through back injury, she returned in May 2024 at Roland Garros reaching third round (l. Paolini). She then achieved runner-up at 's-Hertogenbosch (l. Samsonova) and went on to make QF at Tokyo (l. Boulter) and 3r at Wimbledon (l. Paolini)
Her 2023 season highlight was a SF run at Hua Hin (l. Tsurenko)
In 2022 reached the final at Bad Homburg (l. Garcia) and QF at Rome (l. Swiatek); finished in the Top 50 for the fourth consecutive season
Finished R-Up at 2021 Miami (l. Barty via ret. w/right foot injury)
Advanced to R16 at US Open and QF at Strasbourg last year
Opened 2021 with 2r exit at Australian Open (l. Hsieh) and SF showing at Philip Island Trophy (l. Bouzkova). Tournaments were her first since 2019 WTA Finals in Shenzhen
Skipped entirety of 2020 season due to injury and opting out after return to play
Ended 2019 ranked at No.5 jumping a total of 173 spots from her 2018 year-end ranking of No.178
Won WTA's 2019 Newcomer of the Year Award
Lifted maiden Grand Slam title at 2019 US Open (d. S.Williams in F), becoming the first Canadian woman to win a major singles title in the Open Era and breaking into the Top 5 for the first time after the tournament on Sept. 9 - had not advanced past 2r at a Slam before then
Was the first home representative to lift the women's singles title at 2019 Rogers Cup since 1969 when Urban d. Berner in all-Canadian final (d. S.Williams in F; ret. w/ upper back injury)
Shoulder injury forced her to miss entire 2019 grass swing
Won maiden career title at 2019 Indian Wells (d. No.6 Svitolina in SF and No.8 Kerber in F) - was fourth unseeded woman and first wildcard to lift the title at Indian Wells
Made first WTA final at 2019 at Auckland finishing R-Up as a qualifier (d. Wozniacki and V.Williams, l. Goerges)
Produced first WTA QF run at 2017 Washington DC (l. Petkovic). As wildcard, defeated Giorgi and world No.13 Mladenovic in 2r to become first player born in 21st century to register a Top 20 win
Made WTA main draw debut at 2017 Wimbledon coming through qualifying (l. Kucova in 1r) - later that year, earned first WTA win in 1r of Quebec City (d. Brady, l. Hradecka)
Broke into Top 100 on January 28, 2019 and Top 20 on August 12, 2019
Career best wins occurred over No.3 Wozniacki at 2019 Auckland and No.3 Ka.Pliskova at 2019 Toronto - win over No.3 Wozniacki was first Top 10 win of career
Has qualified for WTA Finals on one occasion in 2019, went 0-2 in group play retiring from her final match with a knee injury
Canadian Fed Cup Team 2017-20
Made professional debut by finishing R-Up at $25k ITF/Gatineau-CAN (l. Glatch in F); owns five singles and three doubles titles on ITF Circuit
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