Sloane Stephens offered fans the chance to ask her questions on Twitter on Monday and she answered on a variety of subjects, from tennis to pizza.

Sloane Stephens invited fans to participate in an impromptu question and answer session on Twitter on Monday.

The 2017 US Open champion finds herself in a period of isolation, like much of the world, because of the COVID-19 pandemic and opened up on a variety of subjects ranging from her favorite breakfast food and pizza topping through to the best moments of her tennis career.

Inevitably, she was asked how best to stay motivated during this trying time for many people and the former WTA World No.3 offered a positive response.

“One day at a time! Trying to stay busy and use this time to be with fam and just keep training. Staying home so that hopefully this ends sooner! Also making sure to take some time for myself, long walks, face masks, etc,” she said.

Stephens also revealed how she is staying shape during this current period.

“A lot of home workouts! We tried to build a little makeshift gym in our garage. Solo runs and interval training. Just trying to stay active,” she said.

The 27-year-old is itching for competitive action and when asked what tournament she is looking forward to playing, she revealed: “Honestly, I just can’t wait to play again in general.”

The WTA World No.37 answered a number of quickfire questions from fans and revealed that her favorite pizza topping is cheese and she prefers dogs to cats among other wide-ranging subjects.

Stephens promised to return for another question and answer session on the platform soon.