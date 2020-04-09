Hosted by Grand Slam champions Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Vasek Pospisil, Tennis United will feature interviews and discussions with ATP and WTA players, and will air every Friday on both tours’ digital platforms.

The ATP and WTA have today announced the launch of a new weekly show called Tennis United, which will air every Friday on both Tours’ digital platforms.

Hosted by Grand Slam champions Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Vasek Pospisil, Tennis United will feature interviews and discussions with ATP and WTA players, as well as other influential figures from throughout the game, a round-up of the week’s best social media posts and highlights of the charitable and philanthropic work the tennis community is doing.

The show will bring the tennis world together during the hiatus on both the ATP and WTA Tours, as well as engaging athletes and fans from across the entire sporting world.

Friday’s debut show will open with a special montage of player messages thanking key health workers that have been fighting COVID-19 on the front lines, followed by interviews with Felix Auger-Aliassime, Sofia Kenin, Jannik Sinner and Donna Vekic.

Tennis United premiers today, Friday April 10, on the ATP and WTA’s Facebook and YouTube channels, with sections of the show also available on Twitter and Instagram.