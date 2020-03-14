From Sofia Kenin's barbecue to Elina Svitolina's sick moves, the last few weeks of lockdown have led WTA stars into some creative means of connecting with fans across the globe; relive some of the best moments on wtatennis.com!

The WTA stars ended their Sunshine Swing much as they began it, keeping busy - and fans entertained - throughout their various social media platforms.

Some relied on old faithfuls like Twitter and Instagram while others branched out to entirely new media - pretty wild how Kristie Ahn invented TikTok, am I right? - but all came together to create some memorable content in this unforgettable month.

Check out some of what you might have missed!

Fearless Leader: Bethanie Mattek-Sands

In these troubling times, we need a cool hand at the wheel, and few are cooler than Bethanie Mattek-Sands, who is serving you wisdom with a side of chocolate chip pancakes.

The former WTA Doubles World No.1 has taken to Instagram Live - both on her and the WTA's official page - to talk us all off the proverbial ledge and, it bears repeating, make us all crave chocolate chip pancakes.

Speaking of pancakes, honorable mention to Wimbledon champion/flapjack flipper Simona Halep:

Pancake night in the Halep house 🤣



I’m getting better 😊 pic.twitter.com/QBn3AQF41e — Simona Halep (@Simona_Halep) March 23, 2020

Best Zoom Call: Maria Sharapova

It seems like everyone and everything has moved to Zoom these days. Your Friday night dance party? Zoom call. That meeting that could have been an e-mail? Zoom call.

Yes, even Maria Sharapova and #SharaFamily have made the switch. The Russian may have bid farewell to the sport last month, but that doesn't mean she's forgotten her fans, or the joys of group video chats.

Thank you for the best two hours I could have asked for!! #SharaFamilyHangout was on 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/etXddm945Y — Maria Sharapova (@MariaSharapova) March 26, 2020

Sharapova convened a group of lucky fans for a two-hour barn-burner that surely made them feel closer than ever to the former World No.1 - despite the social distancing.

Best Playdate: Serena Williams

Quarantined together with her family, 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams has traded her jet-setting flights for a one-way ticket to the Land of Make Believe, where daughter Alexis Olympia is the star.

Best Fashion Flex: Bianca Andreescu

That Gucci bag, though.

Best Crosstrainer: Kristina Mladenovic

Watch out, Tiger; Kiki is coming for your crown.

In between at-home workouts, the former WTA Doubles World No.1 traded her racquet for a golf club, landing an audacious hole-in-one from atop the stairs.

Don't try this at home! Or do, and start a #KikiClubChallenge.

Best New Artist: Karolina Muchova

Talk about hidden talents, where is the album, Karolina Muchova? Release the dang album!

With Lady Gaga delaying her highly-anticipated Chromatica and Rihanna's ninth album achieving mythic status, the Wimbledon quarterfinalist filled the void with an original composition of her own - complete with acoustic accompaniment!

Best Actress: Heather Watson

The 92nd Academy Awards criminally overlooked Heather Watson's late entry, a flawless impression of British reality star Gemma Collins - one of her iconic monologues during the 17th edition of Celebrity Big Brother.

I know, I know. I’ve lost the plot 🤣 trying to do @missgemcollins some justice in the start of my acting career and you can’t say the commitment isn’t there pic.twitter.com/xyBNUKRV7c — Heather Watson (@HeatherWatson92) April 1, 2020

"I'm claustrophobic, Darren!" Ain't that the truth?

Top Chef: Sofia Kenin

Forget Arby's. Australian Open champ Sofia Kenin has the meats.

From playing her last match in Lyon - where she won her second title of the season - the American came back home for a mouth-watering barbecue.

Best Mover: Elina Svitolina

The 2018 WTA Finals champion has displayed boundless energy throughout her career, and her quran-time has been spent no different. Much like the Spice Girls in the late 90s, the Ukrainian is giving you everything.

Workouts? She's got it.

Dance moves? All genres.

She's even got her sisters in on the act! What unison!

(They should probably stand farther apart, per WHO guidelines).

Queen of TikTok: Kristie Ahn

Heavy is the head that wears the crown, which must be why Kristie Ahn is keeping things light over on TikTok.

Don’t tell the coaches 🤭 pic.twitter.com/gzgz3m1cm1 — Kristie Ahn (@kristieahn) March 20, 2020

The American has unleashed a lifetime of acquired pop culture references and meme slang upon an unsuspecting public, proving that there is still a good way to go viral.

If you can’t roast yourself, how the hell you gonna roast somebody else? Can I get an amen? pic.twitter.com/4oDZTBfCFS — Kristie Ahn (@kristieahn) March 22, 2020

The WTA rankings may be frozen, but Ahn's is on fire with no signs of stopping.