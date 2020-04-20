WTA legends Venus and Serena Williams took time to chat with Naomi Campbell about their sisterly relationship, their careers, their businesses, and their lives during the hiatus from the tour on the supermodel's exclusive YouTube series "No Filter with Naomi."

The international supermodel, activist, and philanthropist was positively thrilled to have the Williams sisters as the first guests on the third and final week of her limited-time series under her "Being Naomi" YouTube channel.

"Today for me is historic," said Campbell, who has known Venus and Serena for roughly 20 years. "I have loved these two ladies since I saw them for the very first time."

Among the topics they discussed, Campbell asked Venus and Serena about the current hiatus in global sport, and Venus responded that she missed going "back on tour and play[ing] Grand Slam tennis."

"It’s fun to play Wimbledon and the US Open and the French Open," the seven-time Grand Slam singles champion stated. "And we missed our tournaments in our home states of California [Indian Wells] and Florida [Miami]."

The WTA superstars also talked about their childhood, including having multiple older sisters to emulate. "Growing up, we were the youngest on the totem pole, so we just did everything that our sisters did," said Venus. "Thankfully we had good role models."

"If [my older sisters] were doing something different, I would have done it too," 23-time Grand Slam singles champion Serena agreed.

Of course, the fashionista was naturally interested in the clothing lines of the two entrepreneurs -- Venus's Eleven athleisure line and Serena's S by Serena everyday wear line.

The sisters segued from there into chatting about their fashion design school days, where Serena said that "we always joked that we went to art school between winning Wimbledons and US Opens!"

Venus and Serena then swapped stories about their respective "meltdowns" during their difficult art school coursework. For example, Venus shared an anecdote about Serena's challenges with perspective drawing of forms.

"I look over at Serena's paper....I see what looks like a stick person," Venus stated, while Serena doubled over in laughter. "I'm thinking to myself, 'Oh my gosh, she really needs help.' It was such a struggle."

"The next thing I know, she and this other girl leaves the class, and she goes to the snack machine!" Venus added. "That was her breakdown."

"I kept saying, 'I didn't come here to draw, I wanted to do fashion!'" Serena laughed. "Honestly, I deserved an F, but the guy saw my pain...and he ended up giving me a C-minus."

Campbell ended the interview asking the duo what advice they would give to aspiring players. Venus replied that youngsters should "‘Do the work for tennis, and then let it work for you.’ It’s icing on the cake to get to the professional level, it’s not easy to do or easy to maintain, and it’s not impossible.

"I would say get everything you can out of sports," Venus continued. "Work as hard as you can, surround yourself with people who are positive, smart, wise, build you up, have your best interests at heart, and want to help you get where you need to get to. So, when you do those things, whether you go professional or not, the game will do the work for you. You’ll learn so much."

"Mic drop, I couldn’t put it any better," Serena supplemented. "What you do and what you learn, it brings the discipline and the drive to do whatever you want to do. Whether you continue in sport or not, you have the elements to keep going in the world."

The full video can be found above!