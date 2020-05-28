Venus Williams and the Super Bowl champion captain star-studded celebrity teams that compete on a new CBS competition game show, "Game On!"

One of the all-time greats in the individual sport of tennis, Venus Williams is proving that teamwork makes the dream work, too.

The former World No.1 has joined forced with Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski, actor Keegan-Michael Key, and their famous friends to create and star in a competition-style variety game show called "Game On!," which premiered on CBS on Wednesday night.

The premise of the show sees the seven-time Grand Slam champion and NFL star, who recently announced his return to football after a brief retirement, captain teams of celebrity guests in outrageous athletic, skill and trivia challenges.

You've never seen a show like this. Trust us! See what #GameOn is all about before tonight's premiere! pic.twitter.com/uBtwXrcaWR — Game On! (@gameon) May 27, 2020

In an interview with journalist Gayle King in the lead-up to the show's premiere, Williams revealed that she was excited to get the opportunity to work with the former New England Patriot and current Tampa Bay Buccaneer on a show that Gronkowski says is "unlike anything on TV."

"I've always been a big fan, and I was simply overjoyed when I heard about his comeback," she said. "When he was signed on [for the show], I was like, 'I'm in!' We're very competitive!"

In Wednesday's pilot episode, Williams' and Gronkowski's teams tried to kick field goals on the gridiron, competed in a cycling challenge which also involved a giant water balloon, and tested their soccer skills with musicians Mark McGrath, Coolio and Macy Gray.

Members of Williams' team in the debut episode were comedian Ian Karmel and NBA champion J. R. Smith, while Gronkowski's team included actor Bobby Lee and comedian Gabriel Iglesias.

Read more: Trophy-filled workout with Venus and Gronk

Awarded points based on their successes in the various challenges, Williams' team came away with the show's first overall victory, 13-8.

"Game On!", based on the British TV show “A League of Their Own,” airs on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and its affiliates.

Grammy-nominated singer Demi Lovato is set to join Team Venus in next week's episode, while former UFC champion wrestler Ronda Rousey will feature on Team Gronk.