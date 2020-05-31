The Ukrainian chatted with Daniela Hantuchova on the official French Open website about her current plans and what she misses most about Paris.

Elina Svitolina is missing a lot of things about tennis at the moment and wishes she were at the French Open as usual at this time of year.

But the thing she misses most about Roland Garros might not be what you expect.

"I miss that person who announces your name to go on the court, just before you leave your team and to enter the court," she told Daniela Hantuchova on the tournament's official website.

"When they announce you it's very special...you know you have to be in a focused mood...from that moment everything starts."

Didn’t miss the pain pretty much everywhere 😅, BUT did missed the feeling of hitting the ball 💥 pic.twitter.com/XQdlgB0qLy — Elina Svitolina (@ElinaSvitolina) May 18, 2020

In the absence of competitive tennis, the Ukrainian has been able to spend time on one of her hobbies - cooking.

"Cooking is one of the things I've improved during this time," she revealed - before adding with a laugh that boyfriend Gael Monfils wasn't overly impressed with some of her offerings.

"A few of the dishes went to the bin straightaway because he's really tough on me!"

Svitolina said that she would advise young players to set themselves small targets to get through lockdown.

"Be patient," she said. "I know it's very tough but I think better times are ahead and we will enjoy our tournaments, our matches.

"The most important is to stay passionate and be really focused on one day at a time."

