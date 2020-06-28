Former World No.1 Garbiñe Muguruza lent her voice to a star-studded charitable initiative aimed at empowering young writers and uplifting their voices to a global platform.

Muguruza has been a Room To Read ambassador since 2016, supporting their mission and raising awareness for the non-profit organization. So when the player heard about “Stories From Tomorrow”, a global fundraising campaign founded by Casey Affleck and his mother in benefit of Room to Read's literacy and education programs for girls, she signed up.

Stories From Tomorrow seeks to empower young writers from around the world by asking them to submit short original writing, with selected poems to be read by stars like Muguruza, and entertainment figures like Common, John Hamm, Kyle Chandler, Katherine Waterston, Vanessa Kirby, Matt Damon and Affleck.

“As soon as I found out about the idea for Stories From Tomorrow, I knew I had to support it and act as an amplifier for all these girls who dare to share their feelings by writing these beautiful texts,” Muguruza said.

“Reading and writing are essential instruments for young people to express themselves and grow. Room To Read continues to do tremendous work in this area and Casey Affleck's initiative helps in that direction.”

Muguruza read two poems on Instagram, both written by young female writers under 18: “Time” by Amarise Fischer, and “Poem for my cousin Santiago” by Isabel, a 12-year-old girl from San Jorge de La Laguna in Guatemala.

"In the absence of the stability and security that school attendance provides, it is vital to encourage children to express their emotions and activate their imaginations as this unprecedented learning crisis continues," said Dr. Geetha Murali, CEO of Room to Read.

“We know that story time brings families and communities together, inviting children to reflect on their own experiences, as well as develop empathy and understanding of worlds outside of their own.

“As beneficiaries of the ‘Stories from Tomorrow’ initiative, Room to Read ensures that education lasts for the world's most vulnerable students and is committed to bringing the joy of learning in their homes."

Click here to learn more about Stories From Tomorrow and find out how you can contribute. Follow the WTA 4 Love campaign to learn more about how the tennis community is coming together during the COVID-19 pandemic.