Caroline Wozniacki celebrated a milestone birthday in style, while Bianca Andreescu has shown that wearing a mask does not prevent the WTA star's from training hard.

Former WTA World No.1 Caroline Wozniacki celebrated her 30th birthday on Saturday and marked the occasion in spectacular style.

Surrounded by fireworks, the 2018 Australian Open champion, who retired from the sport in January, was all smiles as she was presented with a large cake.

Numerous figures from the tennis world, including Daniela Hantuchova, the Bryan brothers and Laura Robson offered their wishes via messages on her Instagram page, while husband David Lee posted three heart emojis.

Meanwhile, with the return of competitive tennis looming, players are getting to grips with the reality of training in post-Covid-19 conditions.

Bianca Andreescu, for example, showed off a picture of herself working out hard in a mask, while Eugenie Bouchard has admitted that she has become a little too attached to hers.

it’s happened a few times where i get to my hotel room and do stuff then 20 min later realize i still have my mask on 😷😂 — Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) July 13, 2020

Many players, meanwhile, are just stepping back on court, with Iga Swiatek building towards the US Open as Alison Riske realizes it’s about time that she got back in training.

🇨🇿Wróciłam na korty twarde i szykuję się do turniejów w NY. Miło mi ogłosić, że w międzyczasie zagram @tipsportelitetrophy w Pradze (18-20 lipca)

I'm back on hard court preparing for NY tournaments. But before that - this weekend I'm gonna play in @tipsportelitetrophy in Prague🇨🇿 pic.twitter.com/QVLjFEqigb — Iga Świątek (@iga_swiatek) July 13, 2020

tonight marks the last night of my “quaranleaning” program, where you “lean” out because your muscles atrophy from too much enjoyment during quarantine. time to get to work!!💪🏻👌🏻🤣 — Alison Riske-Amritraj🇺🇸🇮🇳 (@Riske4rewards) July 12, 2020

Naomi Osaka and Sabine Lisicki have both given their take on the current situation…

Me buying clothes online as if there’s anywhere to go. pic.twitter.com/BX680hSyAy — NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@naomiosaka) July 12, 2020

Who would have thought that “negative” would be the most positive word in 2020!?!? #crazy #2020 — Sabine Lisicki (@sabinelisicki) July 12, 2020

… while Ana Ivanovic and Maria Sharapova have both offered advice to help fans stay upbeat.

Little reminder: you have to pause just as mindfully and disciplined as you go for your goals. Balance is key! #selfiesunday pic.twitter.com/NI3gCeJmqk — Ana Ivanovic (@AnaIvanovic) July 12, 2020

Who’s working out ( or dancing 🙃) this weekend? 💃🕺🏻 pic.twitter.com/MkmI5onqns — Maria Sharapova (@MariaSharapova) July 11, 2020

Billie Jean King, meanwhile, is looking to the future with an upbeat attitude.

On what would have been the final day of #Wimbledon, I am thinking toward the future. The Championships will return in 2021. If we work together the world will be a healthier place then too. Keep the frontline workers at the forefront of your mind.



We are all in this together. pic.twitter.com/FfOU9jEWc5 — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) July 13, 2020