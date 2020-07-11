Former WTA World No.1 Caroline Wozniacki celebrated her 30th birthday on Saturday and marked the occasion in spectacular style.

Surrounded by fireworks, the 2018 Australian Open champion, who retired from the sport in January, was all smiles as she was presented with a large cake.

Numerous figures from the tennis world, including Daniela Hantuchova, the Bryan brothers and Laura Robson offered their wishes via messages on her Instagram page, while husband David Lee posted three heart emojis.

Meanwhile, with the return of competitive tennis looming, players are getting to grips with the reality of training in post-Covid-19 conditions.

Bianca Andreescu, for example, showed off a picture of herself working out hard in a mask, while Eugenie Bouchard has admitted that she has become a little too attached to hers.

Many players, meanwhile, are just stepping back on court, with Iga Swiatek building towards the US Open as Alison Riske realizes it’s about time that she got back in training.

Naomi Osaka and Sabine Lisicki have both given their take on the current situation…

… while Ana Ivanovic and Maria Sharapova have both offered advice to help fans stay upbeat.

Billie Jean King, meanwhile, is looking to the future with an upbeat attitude.

Watch now: Tennis United Episode 14

Tennis United