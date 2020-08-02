Donna Vekic and Maria Sakkari are two of the stars on court as the main draw gets underway at the 31st Ladies Open Palermo.

ORDER OF PLAY

Play starts at 4pm on all courts



CENTER COURT

Arantxa RUS (NED) v Donna VEKIC (CRO) [6]

[WC] Sara Errani (ITA) v Sorana CIRSTEA (ROU)

Not before 7:30pm

Return to Play Ceremony & Tribute to Italian Medical Staff

Jasmine PAOLINI (ITA) v Daria KASATKINA (RUS)

Kristyna PLISKOVA (CZE) v Maria SAKKARI (GRE) [3]

COURT 6

Laura SIEGEMUND (GER) v Irina-Camelia BEGU (ROU)

Polona HERCOG (SLO) v [WC] Elisabetta COCCIARETTO (ITA)

Ekaterina ALEXANDROVA (RUS) [8] v Kristina MLADENOVIC (FRA)

Dayana YASTREMSKA (UKR) [7] v Sara SORRIBES TORMO (ESP)

COURT 2

Qualifying

Martina TREVISAN (ITA) v Kaja JUVAN (SLO)

Qualifying

Oceane DODIN (FRA) v Nadia PODROSKA (ARG)

Vivian HEISEN (GER) / Emily WEBLEY-SMITH (GBR) v Greet MINNEN (BEL) / Alison VAN UYTVANCK (BEL)

Elena BOGDAN (ROU) / Reka-Luca JANI (HUN) v Ulrikke EIKERI (NOR) / Elixane LECHEMIA (FRA)

COURT 12

Qualifying

Lara ARRUABARRENA (ESP) v Aliaksandra SASNOVICH (BLR)

Qualifying

Laura Ioana PAAR (ROU) v Liudmila SAMSONOVA (RUS)

2020 Palermo: Elise Mertens Pre-Tournament Interview

MATCH POINTS

Wildcard Sara Errani is the only previous champion involved in the draw. The Italian won the 2012 edition and was runner-up a year previous.

Errani leads all active players in clay court victories with 178 to her name, five clear of Serena Williams. Polona Hercog is the next most prolific on the dirt in this draw and has 86 victories.

Hercog was a finalist in 2011 but lost to Anabel Medina Garrigues in the final.

Elisabetta Cocciaretto is the youngest player in the main draw. The wildcard was 19, born on January 25, 2011.

Donna Vekic’s only previous experience of playing Arantxa Rus is on the ITF circuit. She won their sole previous match-up, 6-0, 4-6, 6-1.

Ekaterina Alexandrova, who beat Kristina Mladenovic when they met in Linz last year, had a 3-4 record on clay in 2019, with two of those victories coming at the French Open.

Mladenovic is seeking her first singles win on Tour in 2020, having lost at the first hurdle in both the Australian Open then in St Petersburg.

Maria Sakkari’s only previous meeting with Kristyna Pliskova came on Wimbledon’s grass in 2017. The Greek was ranked outside the Top 100 at the time and caused an upset with a 6-7(6), 6-4, 6-4 win.

Although No.3 seed Sakkari has a 7-4 record in 2020; all of her losses have come against Top 25 opponents in three sets.

Pliskova is third among all players in serving aces in 2020, with 80 in her seven main draw matches.

Daria Kasatkina is aiming to repeat her Roland Garros success over Jasmine Paolini from 2019. The Russian, who has a 2-1 record against her Italian rival, won on that occasion, 6-2, 6-3.

No.7 seed Dayana Yastremska made a promising start to the year, with her three losses coming against Kiki Bertens, Ashleigh Barty and Caroline Wozniacki. She has never previously played Sara Sorribes Tormo.