Wildcard Elisabetta Cocciaretto continued the wave of Italian success at the 31st Palermo Ladies Open as she stunned No.6 seed Donna Vekic to reach her first WTA quarterfinal.

PALERMO, Italy - Wildcard Elisabetta Cocciaretto continued the wave of Italian success at the 31st Palermo Ladies Open as she stunned No.6 seed Donna Vekic to reach her first WTA quarterfinal.

Cocciraretto was coming off of an already impressive result in the first round, which saw her defeat World No.45 Polona Hercog to claim both her first Top 100 win and her first WTA main draw victory.

Read more: Errani completes Pliskova comeback, returns to Palermo quarterfinals

She continued her breakthrough run against Vekic, dominating the match across both sets to record a 6-2, 6-4 victory after an hour and 35-minute battle.

2020 Palermo highlights: Cocciaretto stuns Vekic to reach maiden quarterfinal

The 19-year-old was one of four Italians who advanced to the second round, with former champion Sara Errani already booking her spot into the quarterfinals today while Jasmine Paolini bowed out in straight sets. Countrywoman Camila Giorgi will take on Slovenian qualifier Kaja Juvan on Thursday aiming to make it three Italians in the final eight.

Cocciaretto awaits the winner of tomorrow’s match between No.4 seed Anett Kontaveit and Laura Siegemund for a shot at reaching her first WTA semifinal.

More to follow...