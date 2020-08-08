Fiona Ferro is into her second career WTA final after coming back from a set down against home favorite Camila Giorgi at the Palermo Ladies Open.

The former Laussane champion Ferro recovered emphatically after dropping her first set of the tournament to an on-fire Giorgi who was looking to reach her first final on Italian soil. But Ferro turned the match around to seal a 2-6, 6-2, 7-5 victory and move into her first final of the year.

It’s the second night in a row that Ferro has dashed the Italian spectators’ hopes for home success, taking down former Palermo champion Sara Errani in the quarterfinals.

🇫🇷 Vive la France 🇫🇷@fioferro is into her second career WTA final as she outlasts home favorite Giorgi 2-6, 6-2, 7-5.#PLO20 pic.twitter.com/ZXRCjY5uSa — wta (@WTA) August 8, 2020

No.4 seed Anett Kontaveit awaits in the final, seeking her first title on clay. Kontaveit powered past top seed Petra Martic in straight sets, 6-2, 6-4 earlier in the day to advance.

