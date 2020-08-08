PALERMO, Italy - Fiona Ferro is into her second career WTA final after coming back from a set down to home favorite Camila Giorgi at the Palermo Ladies Open.

The former Laussane champion Ferro recovered emphatically after dropping her first set of the tournament to an on-fire Giorgi who was looking to reach her first final on Italian soil. But Ferro turned the match around to seal a 2-6, 6-2, 7-5 victory and move into her first final of the year.

It’s the second night in a row that Ferro has dashed the Italian spectators’ hopes for home success, taking down former Palermo champion Sara Errani in the quarterfinals.

No.4 seed Anett Kontaveit awaits in the final, seeking her first title on clay. Kontaveit powered past top seed Petra Martic in straight sets, 6-2, 6-4 earlier in the day to advance.

