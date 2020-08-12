As the rankings return, there are some sizeable changes. Find out who's on the rise.

The WTA Rankings return - although not quite in their usual fashion. Under the revised system, a player’s ranking will be comprised of her best 16 results in singles and best 11 results in doubles based on the points earned between March 2019 through December 2020.

With that in mind, after the Ladies Open Palermo, the Prague Open, and the Top Seed Open presented by Bluegrass Orthopaedics, there have been some notable changes in the rankings.

Lexington champion Jennifer Brady hits a new career high ranking of World No.40 today following an outstanding week in which she did not drop a single set.

Meanwhile, the woman she beat in the semifinal, Coco Gauff, rises three places to World No.50.

In the doubles rankings, there are sharp rises for Lexington champions Hayley Carter (up five places, from No.43 to No.38) and Luisa Stefani (up six, from No.45 to No.39).

Here are the full rankings - and here we highlight some of the biggest rankings risers for Monday August 17.

Jil Teichmann (+9, No.63 to No.54): The Swiss fell at the final hurdle but still enjoyed a great week in Lexington, dropping her first two sets of the tournament in the final.

Teichmann also had a run to the final in the doubles, meaning her ranking there is up by a huge 184 places - from No.419 to No.235. She was partnered there by Marie Bouzkova, who rises 43 places, from No.162 to No.119.

Kristyna Pliskova (+5, No.69 to No.64): The Czech shone in Prague, dismissing second seed Petra Martic in straight sets in the round of 16, and falling only to third seed Elise Mertens in the semifinal.

It's a particularly good week for Pliskova, who's also risen sharply in the doubles rankings, up 13 places, from No.58 to No.45, after winning the title in Prague with Lucie Hradecka - who is up four places in the doubles rankings from No.33 to No.29.

Irina-Camelia Begu (+12, No.82 to No.70): The Romanian started off her week in Prague in style, defeating ninth seed Anastasija Sevastova 6-2, 6-2. In her next two rounds, she fought through three-set battles, before losing to compatriot and top seed Simona Halep in the semifinal.

Shelby Rogers (+21, No.116 to No.95): A great week for the American in Lexington was exemplified by her gutsy three-set thriller with top seed Serena Williams - and the 27-year-old came out on top, winning 1-6, 6-4, 7-6(5).

Magdalena Frech (+16, No.174 to No.158): The Pole came through qualifying to reach the main draw in Prague, defeating Elena-Gabriela Ruse and Arantxa Rus in the round of 32 and round of 16 respectively ebfore falling to Halep in the quarterfinal.