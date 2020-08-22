No.16 seed Dayana Yastremska dug deep to seal a marathon three-set victory over Venus Williams in the first round of the Western & Southern Open.

NEW YORK, NY, USA - In a match with an age difference of two decades, 20-year-old No.16 seed Dayana Yastremska defeated Venus Williams in the first round of the Western & Southern Open under the lights on Saturday night at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, 5-7, 6-2, 7-5.

Facing the elder Williams sister for the first time in her career, Yastremska took the long way to an eventual two hour, 36-minute victory, having been ahead 4-2 in the first set before losing five of the final six games.

The World No.25 found her range off the ground in a dominant second set, and ultimately put the victory away late in the third set with the match finely poised.

After the first eight games of the decider went with serve, Yastremska was the first to break and first served for the win at 5-4, only to eventually hold off Williams' last stand later in the set.

After the seven-time major champion surged to a break back with ease, Yastemska again won the American's serve in a love game and saved three break points to close out the victory in the end.

The youngster was the clear aggressor over the course of the opening victory, more than tripling Williams' total of winners off the ground. Despite 60 unforced errors, Yastremska racked up 39 winners and nine aces, while the seven-time Grand Slam champion totaled just 11 winners to 41 unforced.

Though both players had ample break point chances for the match, Yastremska's 40 percent conversion rate (4-for-10) out-did Williams' 21 percent (3-for-14).

In the second round, Yastremska will take on American left-hander Bernarda Pera, who defeated Great Britain's Heather Watson in three sets earlier in the day, 6-1, 3-6, 6-3.

