NEW YORK, NY, USA -- In Wednesday's final clash, Madison Brengle matched her best-ever US Open performance, as the 30-year-old American defeated No.19 seed Dayana Yastremska of Ukraine, 6-2, 6-3, to reach the third round at her home Grand Slam event.

Delaware native Brengle had reached the third round just once in her seven previous main-draw appearances at the tournament, reaching that stage in 2015 before falling to Anett Kontaveit. Brengle has now duplicated that showing after her 75-minute upset of 25th-ranked Yastremska in their first meeting.

World No.84 Brengle controlled the action off of Yastremska's second-serve, winning a solid three-quarters of those points, to notch her best win by ranking since she upset then-World No.14 Marketa Vondrousova at Wimbledon last season.

Hard-hitting Yastremska out-winnered the American by 19 to eight, but the Ukrainian was undone by a whopping 43 unforced errors during the encounter. Yastremska was broken by Brengle six times during the course of the match.

Brengle has set up an all-American affair with unseeded Shelby Rogers, with the winner to claim a spot in the US Open round of 16 for the very first time in her career. Rogers notched an upset of her own earlier on Wednesday, ousting No.11 seed Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan in straight sets.

Following an early exchange of breaks, Brengle took control of the opening set after a forehand error into the net by Yastremska gave the American a 4-2 lead. Yastremska had three break points in the next game to immediately get back on serve, but more impressive winners from both sides by Brengle helped her grit out a hold and bolster her lead to 5-2.

The all-court play by Brengle was still on fire in the next game, as she placed the ball in every sector to draw the error and reach double set point. On her first opportunity, another well-struck groundstroke forced a long error from the Ukrainian, and Brengle had zipped to a one-set lead.



Two double faults by Yastremska in her first service game of the second set gave Brengle a quick 2-0 lead, but the Ukrainian struck back right away to get back on serve at 2-1. Brengle then reclaimed her lead, using outstanding footspeed and deep shots to draw more errors from the 19th seed and break again for 4-2.

Yastremska made a final attempt to put herself back in contention, earning a hard-fought break to once again pull back on serve at 4-3. But in her next service game, the Ukrainian double faulted again to give Brengle three break points, and after saving two, Yastremska fired wide on a forehand down the line, giving Brengle a chance to serve for the match.

At 5-3, Brengle took advantage of more miscues by Yastremska, reaching double match point. On the first, a beautiful backhand by Yastremska forced an error, exemplifying the skill and power which has pulled the Ukrainian into the Top 25. On the second, though, Yastremska sent a backhand return wide, and Brengle was safely into the third round of her home major.

