Former Top 50 standout Shelby Rogers returned to the third round of a Grand Slam for the first time since 2017, shocking rising Kazakh star and No.11 seed Elena Rybakina in straight sets at the US Open.

NEW YORK, NY, USA - American Shelby Rogers surged into the third round of the US Open for the first time in three years, upsetting No.11 seed Elena Rybakina, 7-5, 6-1.

Rogers, who stunned 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams two weeks ago at the Top Seed Open presented by Bluegrass Orthopaedics, shook off an opening set surge from the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships runner-up to ease past the Kazakh in 86 minutes on Court 6.

The 27-year-old missed nearly all of the 2018 season due to a knee injury, returning to action last spring at her home tournament in Charleston, the Volvo Car Open. She showed signs of the form that once took her into the 2016 Roland Garros quarterfinals to start this season, pushing eventual Australian Open runner-up Garbiñe Muguruza to three sets in Melbourne and winning an 100K ITF Pro Circuit title in Midland.

Rogers picked up more momentum after the tour resumed following the COVID-19 lockdown, surviving a third-set tie-break against Williams to reach the semifinals in Lexington and dropped just four games to kick off her US Open campaign against Irina Khromacheva.

Rybakina, by contrast, enjoyed a scintillating start to the 2020 season, winning her second career WTA title at the Hobart International and reaching finals at the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy and in Dubai, where she fought Simona Halep to a final set tie-break in the championship match.

Though she was similarly imperious in her first round against Katarina Zavatska, she suffered a slow start against Rogers, who raced out to a 5-2 lead in the opening set. Looking to steady herself, the Kazakh tightened up her game and saved a set point on her serve to level proceedings at five games apiece.

Undaunted, Rogers, who fell in the first round of US Open qualifying last year, rolled through seven of the next eight points to sweep the set and take another big lead in the second, serving for the match at 5-1.

Rybakina made a brave last stand, saving five match points - the fifth with a swinging forehand winner - in a marathon last game in which she also held two break points of her own.

Rogers was ultimately unmoved, and secured victory on her sixth match point. In all, she struck 18 winners to 20 unforced errors, and converted four of eight break point opportunities while winning 70% of points behind her first serve. Rybakina will ultimately rue her one of four break point conversion rate, ending the match with 34 errors to 17 winners.

Up next for the unseeded American is either countrywoman Madison Brengle or No.19 seed Dayana Yastremska, who reached her first Premier final at the Adelaide International back in January.