PARIS, France -- American teenager Caty McNally survived a stern test on the terre battue on Wednesday, edging Pemra Ozgen of Turkey, 5-7, 6-3, 7-5, as the opening round of Roland Garros qualifying came to a close.

18-year-old McNally, the highest-seeded player in action on the day, had all she could handle from World No.209 Ozgen before getting past her first hurdle on the clay courts of Paris. The No.3 seed needed a grueling two hours and 41 minutes to advance to the second of three rounds of qualifying for 2020's last Grand Slam event.

McNally has moved closer to a Top 100 debut in the WTA singles rankings following her first-ever third-round showing at a major, which came on home soil at the US Open last month. In New York, the American upset No.21 seed Ekaterina Alexandrova before falling to 16th-seeded Elise Mertens.

Against Ozgen, McNally struck a whopping 62 winners in the encounter, compared to 27 for 34-year-old Ozgen, but the teenager was nearly undone by 45 unforced errors, 12 more than her opponent.

Nevertheless, McNally won 69 percent of points on her first service, while Ozgen won 53 percent of points with her first delivery. That ratio contributed to the eight breaks of serve -- two more than Ozgen attained -- which the American needed to close out the tight win.

The American was twice down a break in the opening frame to Ozgen, but she rallied to pull the set back to 5-5. Ozgen, though, reclaimed the break when she needed it most, clinching the one-set lead after a McNally error on Ozgen's second set point.

However, McNally struck back in the second set. From a 2-3 deficit, McNally dominated, winning both of her remaining service games at love while breaking Ozgen twice, reeling off the final four games to level the affair at one set apiece.

A topsy-turvy deciding set started with McNally up 2-0 before Ozgen claimed four games straight to grasp a 4-2 advantage. An ace by the American to hold for 4-3 stopped Ozgen's streak, and the third seed then fired a winner on break point in the next game to tie up the set at 4-4.

Serving at 5-5, McNally hit two double faults and had to stare down a break point, but the American erased Ozgen's chance with a winner, reaching 6-5. The teenager at last closed out victory in the following game, avoiding a decisive tiebreak by breaking Ozgen with a winning forehand on her second match point.

McNally will next face Egypt's Mayar Sherif, who had a much more straightforward opening round. Sherif dispatched Colombia's Maria Camila Osorio Serrano, 6-4, 6-0, in 67 minutes on Wednesday.

Three other seeded players notched straight-set wins on Wednesday to join McNally in the second round. No.9 seed Astra Sharma of Australia knocked out French wildcard Irina Ramialison, 6-4, 6-4, to reach the second round. Sharma, whose first WTA singles final came on clay last year in Bogota, needed 86 minutes to claim victory over the Frenchwoman.

Also advancing were No.12 seed Viktoriya Tomova of Bulgaria, who defeated Hungary's Reka-Luca Jani, 7-5, 6-4, and No.19 seed Leonie Kung of Switzerland, who beat Slovenia's Dalila Jakupovic, 7-5, 6-3.

No.7 seed Viktorija Golubic of Switzerland, though, was upset on Wednesday. Golubic, who won a WTA singles title on clay at 2016 Gstaad, lost to Ukraine's Anhelina Kalinina, 6-1, 6-3, in an hour and 15 minutes.

Two of McNally's fellow Americans also picked up wins on Wednesday: Asia Muhammad eliminated French wildcard Audrey Albie, 6-3, 6-4, and Varvara Lepchenko defeated You Xiaodi of China, 6-1, 6-1. Former Top 20 player Lepchenko, who reached the Roland Garros round of 16 in 2012, needed just 54 minutes to triumph.

17-year-old Clara Tauson of Denmark also won her first round, overcoming Romania's Gabriela Talaba, 7-6(4), 1-6, 6-2. Tauson, who won the junior singles title at the Australian Open last year and held the World No.1 junior singles ranking, is contesting her first-ever Grand Slam qualifying event at the senior level.