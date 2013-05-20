sara errani

Personal

Coached by Pablo Lozano

Father, Giorgio, sells fruits and vegetables; mother, Fulvia, is a pharmacist; brother, Davide, is a soccer player

Introduced to tennis at age 5 by father; favorite shot is forehand, favorite surface is clay and favorite tournament is Acapulco

Speaks Italian, Spanish and English

Enjoys reading, movies, music (especially pop), following soccer and basketball and playing Monopoly, cards and video games

Career Highlights

SINGLES

Winner (9): 2016 - Dubai; 2015 - Rio de Janeiro; 2013 - Acapulco; 2012 - Acapulco, Barcelona, Budapest, Palermo; 2008 - Palermo, Portoroz.

Finalist (10): 2015 - Bucharest; 2014 - Paris [Indoors], Rome; 2013 - Paris [Indoors], Dubai, Palermo; 2012 - Roland Garros; 2011 - Pattaya City; 2009 - Palermo, Portoroz.



DOUBLES

Winner (27): 2018 - Auckland (w/Schoofs); 2017 - Tianjin (w/Begu); 2015 - Auckland (w/Vinci); 2014 - Australian Open, Stuttgart, Madrid, Wimbledon, Montréal (all w/Vinci); 2013 - Australian Open, Paris [Indoors], Doha (all w/Vinci); 2012 - Monterrey, Acapulco, Barcelona, Madrid, Rome, Roland Garros, 's-Hertogenbosch, US Open (all w/Vinci); 2011 - Hobart, Pattaya City, Palermo (all w/Vinci); 2010 - Marbella, Barcelona (both w/Vinci), Palermo (w/Brianti); 2009 - 's-Hertogenbosch (w/Pennetta); 2008 - Palermo (w/Llagostera Vives).

Finalist (15): 2022 - Melbourne 1 (w/Paolini); 2016 - Doha (w/Suárez Navarro); 2014 - Sydney, Rome, Roland Garros (all w/Vinci); 2013 - Sydney, Rome, Roland Garros (all w/Vinci); 2012 - Australian Open, Miami (both w/Vinci); 2011 - Marbella, Birmingham, New Haven (all w/Vinci); 2010 - Acapulco (w/Vinci), Moscow (w/Martínez Sánchez).



ADDITIONAL

WTA 125K Series Titles - Singles (1): 2018 - Indian Wells.

Italian Fed Cup Team, 2008-18; Italian Olympic Team, 2008, 2012, 2016.

Career in Review

2019 - QF at Bogotá (l. to Sharma); fell 1r four times and in qualifying on five occasions; won one singles and one doubles title on ITF Circuit.



2018 - QF at Rabat (l. to Mertens); reached 3r once and 2r twice; fell 1r four times (incl. Roland Garros) and in qualifing three times (incl. Australian Open); won one WTA 125K Series singles title and one WTA doubles title.



2017 - SF at Rabat (l. to Pavlyuchenkova) and Tianjin (l. to Sabalenka); QF at Bogotá (l. to Larsson); reached 2r eight times (incl. Australian Open and Roland Garros); fell 1r four times (incl. Wimbledon) and in qualifying twice; won one WTA doubles title; won one singles title on ITF Circuit.



2016 - Ninth consecutive Top 50 season (finishing No.49); won one WTA title at Dubai (d. Strycova in final); SF at Charleston (l. to Vesnina); QF three times at Sydney (l. to Kuznetsova), Bucharest (l. to Sevastova) and Bastad (l. to Siniakova); reached 3r at Olympics and 2r eight times (incl. Wimbledon); fell 1r 10 times (incl. other three majors).



2015 - Fourth straight Top 20 season (finishing No.20); won one WTA title at Rio de Janeiro (d. Schmiedlova in final); runner-up at Bucharest (l. to Schmiedlova in final); SF four times at Monterrey (l. to Bacsinszky), Bad Gastein (l. to Knapp), Toronto (l. to Halep) and Guangzhou (l. to Allertova); QF four times at Charleston (l. to Hradecka), Stuttgart (l. to Halep), Roland Garros (l. to S.Williams) and Beijing (l. to Bacsinszky); reached 4r once, 3r four times (incl. Australian Open and US Open) and 2r five times (incl. Wimbledon and Madrid - l. to Pavlyuchenkova 36 76(7) 64; held 3mp in second set, 1mp at 5-4, 1mp at 6-5 and 1mp at 7-6 in tie-break); fell 1r five times; fell in RR stage at Zhuhai (went 0-2); also won one WTA doubles title.



2014 - Another Top 20 season (finishing No.15); runner-up twice at Paris [Indoors] (l. to Pavlyuchenkova) and Rome (l. to S.Williams); SF twice at Stuttgart (l. to Sharapova) and Bad Gastein (l. to Rogers); QF five times (incl. Roland Garros - l. to Petkovic and US Open - l. Wozniacki); reached 3r three times and 2r four times (incl. Shenzhen - l. to King 26 76(7) 63; held 2mp at 6-5 and 7-6 in tie-break); fell 1r seven times (incl. Australian Open and Wimbledon - l. to Garcia 26 76(3) 75; held 1mp at 62 65); another stellar season in doubles, winning five WTA titles w/Vinci (incl. fourth and fifth Grand Slam doubles titles at Australian Open and Wimbledon - by winning Wimbledon completed Career Doubles Grand Slam w/Vinci).



2013 - Another Top 10 season (finishing No.7); won one WTA title at Acapulco (d. Suárez Navarro in final); runner-up three times at Paris [Indoors] (l. to Barthel in final), Dubai (l. to Kvitova in final) and Palermo (l. to Vinci in final); SF three times at Madrid (l. to S.Williams), Rome (l. to Azarenka) and Roland Garros (l. to S.Williams); QF five times; reached 3r twice and 2r five times (incl. US Open); fell 1r twice (Australian Open, Wimbledon); fell in RR stage at WTA Finals (went 1-2 in RR); set career-high No.5 on May 20 (after Rome; rose from No.6 to No.5); another stellar season in doubles, winning three WTA titles w/Vinci (incl. third Grand Slam doubles title at Australian Open).



2012 - First Top 10 season (finishing No.6); won four WTA titles at Acapulco (d. Pennetta in final), Barcelona (d. Cibulkova in final), Budapest (d. Vesnina in final) and Palermo (d. Zahlavova Strycova in final) and reached first Grand Slam final at Roland Garros (l. to Sharapova); SF three times at Monterrey (l. to Babos), New Haven (l. to Kvitova) and US Open (l. to S.Williams); QF three times (incl. Australian Open - l. to Kvitova); reached 3r three times (incl. Wimbledon) and 2r four times; fell 1r four times (incl. Olympics); fell in RR at WTA Finals (went 1-2 in RR); made Top 20 and Top 10 debuts on June 11 (after Roland Garros; rose from No.24 to No.10 - first player to make Top 10 debut from outside Top 20); also stellar season in doubles, highlighted by eight WTA doubles titles w/Vinci (incl. first two Grand Slam doubles titles at Roland Garros and US Open) and reaching No.1 in doubles on September 10 (after US Open).



2011 - Another Top 50 season; runner-up at Pattaya City (l. to Hantuchova in final); SF twice at Marbella (l. to Azarenka) and Barcelona (l. to Hradecka); QF three times; reached 3r three times and 2r nine times (incl. Roland Garros, Wimbledon); fell 1r eight times (incl. other two majors); held match points in four losses, in Budapest QF (ret. vs. Medina Garrigues w/cramping at 46 75 30; held mp at 64 54), Palermo QF (l. to Cetkovska 57 63 76(4); held 2mp at 5-4 third set), Carlsbad 3r (l. to Peng 46 62 76(7); held 2mp at 6-4 in third set tie-break) and Beijing (l. to Cetkovska 46 76(5) 64; held 2mp in second set, 1mp at 5-4 and 1mp at 6-5); won three WTA doubles titles.



2010 - Another Top 50 season; SF twice at Hobart (l. to Peer) and Marbella (l. to Pennetta); QF five times; reached 3r five times (incl. Australian Open, Wimbledon, US Open) and 2r 10 times (incl. New Haven - l. to Stosur 61 36 76(4); held 4mp at 5-4 third set); fell 1r seven times (incl. Roland Garros); won three WTA doubles titles.



2009 - Another Top 50 season; runner-up twice at Palermo (l. to Pennetta in final) and Portoroz (l. to Safina in final); SF at Brisbane (l. to Azarenka); QF twice; reached 3r twice (incl. Australian Open, US Open) and 2r nine times (incl. Wimbledon); fell 1r 11 times (incl. Roland Garros) and in qualifying once; won one WTA doubles title.



2008 - First Top 50 season; won first two WTA titles at Palermo (d. Koryttseva in final) and Portoroz (d. Medina Garrigues in final); QF three times at Auckland, Bogotá and Barcelona; reached 3r twice and 2r eight times (incl. US Open); fell 1r 10 times (incl. other three majors and Olympics) and in qualifying twice; made Top 50 debut on July 28 (after Portoroz; rose from No.56 to No.43); won one WTA doubles title.



2007 - First Top 100 season; SF three times at Acapulco (l. to Pennetta), Palermo (l. to Szavay) and Bali (l. to Davenport); made Top 100 debut on July 23 (after Palermo; rose from No.102 to No.91); reached 2r once (incl. US Open); fell 1r twice and in qualifying eight times (incl. Australian Open, Roland Garros).



2006 - Played first three WTA main draws, reaching QF at Budapest and reaching 2r once; fell 1r once and in qualifying seven times (incl. Wimbledon, US Open); won one doubles title on ITF Circuit.



2005 - Fell in WTA qualifying twice; won one singles title and three doubles titles on ITF Circuit.



2004 - Fell in WTA qualifying once.



2003 - Played first WTA qualifying at Palermo.



2002 - Played first events of career on ITF Circuit.