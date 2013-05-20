Ranking

sara errani
ITA
S. Errani

Sara Errani
ITALY

ITALY
Height
5' 5"
1.64m
Plays
Right-Handed
Age
-
Apr 29 1987
Birthplace
Bologna, Italy

Current Coach

Pablo Lozano Beamud
Current Ranking
0
Mar 6 2023
0
YTD 2023
Prize Money
$0
$000000
YTD 2023
0 / 0
0/0
YTD 2023
Career High
0
May 20 2013
0
Career
Prize Money
$0
$0000000000
Career
0 / 0
000/000
Career

Latest Player News

Grand Slam Record

Grand Slams

Best Grand Slam Result

Highest Finish

F x1
W/L
61/44
2012

Australian Open

QF x1
2012

Roland Garros

F x1
2012

Wimbledon

R32 x2
2012, 2010

US Open

SF x1
2012

Wizardry in Oz: 10 years of Australian Open doubles champions

Personal

Coached by Pablo Lozano
Father, Giorgio, sells fruits and vegetables; mother, Fulvia, is a pharmacist; brother, Davide, is a soccer player
Introduced to tennis at age 5 by father; favorite shot is forehand, favorite surface is clay and favorite tournament is Acapulco
Speaks Italian, Spanish and English
Enjoys reading, movies, music (especially pop), following soccer and basketball and playing Monopoly, cards and video games

Career Highlights

SINGLES
Winner (9): 2016 - Dubai; 2015 - Rio de Janeiro; 2013 - Acapulco; 2012 - Acapulco, Barcelona, Budapest, Palermo; 2008 - Palermo, Portoroz.
Finalist (10): 2015 - Bucharest; 2014 - Paris [Indoors], Rome; 2013 - Paris [Indoors], Dubai, Palermo; 2012 - Roland Garros; 2011 - Pattaya City; 2009 - Palermo, Portoroz.

DOUBLES
Winner (27): 2018 - Auckland (w/Schoofs); 2017 - Tianjin (w/Begu); 2015 - Auckland (w/Vinci); 2014 - Australian Open, Stuttgart, Madrid, Wimbledon, Montréal (all w/Vinci); 2013 - Australian Open, Paris [Indoors], Doha (all w/Vinci); 2012 - Monterrey, Acapulco, Barcelona, Madrid, Rome, Roland Garros, 's-Hertogenbosch, US Open (all w/Vinci); 2011 - Hobart, Pattaya City, Palermo (all w/Vinci); 2010 - Marbella, Barcelona (both w/Vinci), Palermo (w/Brianti); 2009 - 's-Hertogenbosch (w/Pennetta); 2008 - Palermo (w/Llagostera Vives).
Finalist (15): 2022 - Melbourne 1 (w/Paolini); 2016 - Doha (w/Suárez Navarro); 2014 - Sydney, Rome, Roland Garros (all w/Vinci); 2013 - Sydney, Rome, Roland Garros (all w/Vinci); 2012 - Australian Open, Miami (both w/Vinci); 2011 - Marbella, Birmingham, New Haven (all w/Vinci); 2010 - Acapulco (w/Vinci), Moscow (w/Martínez Sánchez).

ADDITIONAL
WTA 125K Series Titles - Singles (1): 2018 - Indian Wells.
Italian Fed Cup Team, 2008-18; Italian Olympic Team, 2008, 2012, 2016.

Career in Review

2019 - QF at Bogotá (l. to Sharma); fell 1r four times and in qualifying on five occasions; won one singles and one doubles title on ITF Circuit.

2018 - QF at Rabat (l. to Mertens); reached 3r once and 2r twice; fell 1r four times (incl. Roland Garros) and in qualifing three times (incl. Australian Open); won one WTA 125K Series singles title and one WTA doubles title.

2017 - SF at Rabat (l. to Pavlyuchenkova) and Tianjin (l. to Sabalenka); QF at Bogotá (l. to Larsson); reached 2r eight times (incl. Australian Open and Roland Garros); fell 1r four times (incl. Wimbledon) and in qualifying twice; won one WTA doubles title; won one singles title on ITF Circuit.

2016 - Ninth consecutive Top 50 season (finishing No.49); won one WTA title at Dubai (d. Strycova in final); SF at Charleston (l. to Vesnina); QF three times at Sydney (l. to Kuznetsova), Bucharest (l. to Sevastova) and Bastad (l. to Siniakova); reached 3r at Olympics and 2r eight times (incl. Wimbledon); fell 1r 10 times (incl. other three majors).

2015 - Fourth straight Top 20 season (finishing No.20); won one WTA title at Rio de Janeiro (d. Schmiedlova in final); runner-up at Bucharest (l. to Schmiedlova in final); SF four times at Monterrey (l. to Bacsinszky), Bad Gastein (l. to Knapp), Toronto (l. to Halep) and Guangzhou (l. to Allertova); QF four times at Charleston (l. to Hradecka), Stuttgart (l. to Halep), Roland Garros (l. to S.Williams) and Beijing (l. to Bacsinszky); reached 4r once, 3r four times (incl. Australian Open and US Open) and 2r five times (incl. Wimbledon and Madrid - l. to Pavlyuchenkova 36 76(7) 64; held 3mp in second set, 1mp at 5-4, 1mp at 6-5 and 1mp at 7-6 in tie-break); fell 1r five times; fell in RR stage at Zhuhai (went 0-2); also won one WTA doubles title.

2014 - Another Top 20 season (finishing No.15); runner-up twice at Paris [Indoors] (l. to Pavlyuchenkova) and Rome (l. to S.Williams); SF twice at Stuttgart (l. to Sharapova) and Bad Gastein (l. to Rogers); QF five times (incl. Roland Garros - l. to Petkovic and US Open - l. Wozniacki); reached 3r three times and 2r four times (incl. Shenzhen - l. to King 26 76(7) 63; held 2mp at 6-5 and 7-6 in tie-break); fell 1r seven times (incl. Australian Open and Wimbledon - l. to Garcia 26 76(3) 75; held 1mp at 62 65); another stellar season in doubles, winning five WTA titles w/Vinci (incl. fourth and fifth Grand Slam doubles titles at Australian Open and Wimbledon - by winning Wimbledon completed Career Doubles Grand Slam w/Vinci).

2013 - Another Top 10 season (finishing No.7); won one WTA title at Acapulco (d. Suárez Navarro in final); runner-up three times at Paris [Indoors] (l. to Barthel in final), Dubai (l. to Kvitova in final) and Palermo (l. to Vinci in final); SF three times at Madrid (l. to S.Williams), Rome (l. to Azarenka) and Roland Garros (l. to S.Williams); QF five times; reached 3r twice and 2r five times (incl. US Open); fell 1r twice (Australian Open, Wimbledon); fell in RR stage at WTA Finals (went 1-2 in RR); set career-high No.5 on May 20 (after Rome; rose from No.6 to No.5); another stellar season in doubles, winning three WTA titles w/Vinci (incl. third Grand Slam doubles title at Australian Open).

2012 - First Top 10 season (finishing No.6); won four WTA titles at Acapulco (d. Pennetta in final), Barcelona (d. Cibulkova in final), Budapest (d. Vesnina in final) and Palermo (d. Zahlavova Strycova in final) and reached first Grand Slam final at Roland Garros (l. to Sharapova); SF three times at Monterrey (l. to Babos), New Haven (l. to Kvitova) and US Open (l. to S.Williams); QF three times (incl. Australian Open - l. to Kvitova); reached 3r three times (incl. Wimbledon) and 2r four times; fell 1r four times (incl. Olympics); fell in RR at WTA Finals (went 1-2 in RR); made Top 20 and Top 10 debuts on June 11 (after Roland Garros; rose from No.24 to No.10 - first player to make Top 10 debut from outside Top 20); also stellar season in doubles, highlighted by eight WTA doubles titles w/Vinci (incl. first two Grand Slam doubles titles at Roland Garros and US Open) and reaching No.1 in doubles on September 10 (after US Open).

2011 - Another Top 50 season; runner-up at Pattaya City (l. to Hantuchova in final); SF twice at Marbella (l. to Azarenka) and Barcelona (l. to Hradecka); QF three times; reached 3r three times and 2r nine times (incl. Roland Garros, Wimbledon); fell 1r eight times (incl. other two majors); held match points in four losses, in Budapest QF (ret. vs. Medina Garrigues w/cramping at 46 75 30; held mp at 64 54), Palermo QF (l. to Cetkovska 57 63 76(4); held 2mp at 5-4 third set), Carlsbad 3r (l. to Peng 46 62 76(7); held 2mp at 6-4 in third set tie-break) and Beijing (l. to Cetkovska 46 76(5) 64; held 2mp in second set, 1mp at 5-4 and 1mp at 6-5); won three WTA doubles titles.

2010 - Another Top 50 season; SF twice at Hobart (l. to Peer) and Marbella (l. to Pennetta); QF five times; reached 3r five times (incl. Australian Open, Wimbledon, US Open) and 2r 10 times (incl. New Haven - l. to Stosur 61 36 76(4); held 4mp at 5-4 third set); fell 1r seven times (incl. Roland Garros); won three WTA doubles titles.

2009 - Another Top 50 season; runner-up twice at Palermo (l. to Pennetta in final) and Portoroz (l. to Safina in final); SF at Brisbane (l. to Azarenka); QF twice; reached 3r twice (incl. Australian Open, US Open) and 2r nine times (incl. Wimbledon); fell 1r 11 times (incl. Roland Garros) and in qualifying once; won one WTA doubles title.

2008 - First Top 50 season; won first two WTA titles at Palermo (d. Koryttseva in final) and Portoroz (d. Medina Garrigues in final); QF three times at Auckland, Bogotá and Barcelona; reached 3r twice and 2r eight times (incl. US Open); fell 1r 10 times (incl. other three majors and Olympics) and in qualifying twice; made Top 50 debut on July 28 (after Portoroz; rose from No.56 to No.43); won one WTA doubles title.

2007 - First Top 100 season; SF three times at Acapulco (l. to Pennetta), Palermo (l. to Szavay) and Bali (l. to Davenport); made Top 100 debut on July 23 (after Palermo; rose from No.102 to No.91); reached 2r once (incl. US Open); fell 1r twice and in qualifying eight times (incl. Australian Open, Roland Garros).

2006 - Played first three WTA main draws, reaching QF at Budapest and reaching 2r once; fell 1r once and in qualifying seven times (incl. Wimbledon, US Open); won one doubles title on ITF Circuit.

2005 - Fell in WTA qualifying twice; won one singles title and three doubles titles on ITF Circuit.

2004 - Fell in WTA qualifying once.

2003 - Played first WTA qualifying at Palermo.

2002 - Played first events of career on ITF Circuit.

Best Grand Slam Result

Highest Finish

F x1
W/L
61/44
2012

Australian Open

QF x1
2012

Roland Garros

F x1
2012

Wimbledon

R32 x2
2012, 2010

US Open

SF x1
2012
W/L 13/11 22/12 8/10 18/11
2021
R32
-
-
R128
2020
-
R64
-
-
2019
-
-
-
-
2018
-
R128
-
-
2017
R64
R64
R128
-
2016
R128
R128
R64
R128
2015
R32
QF
R64
R32
2014
R128
QF
R128
QF
2013
R128
SF
R128
R64
2012
QF
F
R32
SF
2011
R128
R64
R64
R128
2010
R32
R128
R32
R32
2009
R32
R128
R64
R32
2008
R128
R128
R128
R64
2007
-
-
-
R64
SinglesRanking
Current Singles
97
Singles Career High Ranking
Highest Singles
5
May 20, 2013
Doubles Current Ranking
Current Doubles
410
Doubles Career High Ranking
Highest Doubles
1
Sep 10, 2012
Date Top Rank by Year Year-end Ranking
2023 97
2022 102 109
2021 104 118
2020 129 130
2019 114 200
2018 72 108
2017 47 143
2016 16 50
2015 12 20
2014 7 15
2013 5 7
2012 6 6
2011 34 45
2010 33 43
2009 31 48
2008 39 42
2007 68 70
2006 163 171
2005 354 359
2004 516 521
2003 540 569
2002 726 742
Date Top Rank by Year Year-end Ranking
2023 196
2022 103 305
2021 127 131
2020 374 378
2019 156 630
2018 72 108
2017 42 179
2016 22 45
2015 1 42
2014 1 1
2013 1 1
2012 1 2
2011 21 27
2010 32 32
2009 73 73
2008 87 103
2007 145 159
2006 156 197
2005 200 203
2004 522 556
2003 503 524
2002 834 836
Week Week by Week Ranking
Mar 6, 2023 97
Feb 27, 2023 107
Feb 20, 2023 106
Feb 13, 2023 106
Feb 6, 2023 106
Jan 30, 2023 105
Jan 16, 2023 103
Jan 9, 2023 104
Jan 2, 2023 108
Dec 26, 2022 109
Dec 19, 2022 109
Dec 12, 2022 108
Dec 5, 2022 108
Nov 28, 2022 105
Nov 21, 2022 106
Nov 14, 2022 108
Nov 7, 2022 109
Oct 31, 2022 104
Oct 24, 2022 102
Oct 17, 2022 106
Oct 10, 2022 108
Oct 3, 2022 108
Sep 26, 2022 109
Sep 19, 2022 110
Sep 12, 2022 115
Aug 29, 2022 116
Aug 22, 2022 117
Aug 15, 2022 118
Aug 8, 2022 117
Aug 1, 2022 120
Jul 25, 2022 127
Jul 18, 2022 127
Jul 11, 2022 127
Jun 27, 2022 161
Jun 20, 2022 165
Jun 13, 2022 213
Jun 6, 2022 181
May 23, 2022 194
May 16, 2022 160
May 9, 2022 158
Apr 25, 2022 156
Apr 18, 2022 157
Apr 11, 2022 160
Apr 4, 2022 145
Mar 21, 2022 143
Mar 7, 2022 148
Feb 28, 2022 154
Feb 21, 2022 143
Feb 14, 2022 145
Feb 7, 2022 145
Jan 31, 2022 146
Jan 17, 2022 121
Jan 10, 2022 123
Jan 3, 2022 121
Dec 27, 2021 121
Dec 20, 2021 120
Dec 13, 2021 120
Dec 6, 2021 120
Nov 29, 2021 121
Nov 22, 2021 119
Nov 15, 2021 118
Nov 8, 2021 118
Nov 1, 2021 118
Oct 25, 2021 117
Oct 18, 2021 116
Oct 4, 2021 105
Sep 27, 2021 105
Sep 20, 2021 106
Sep 13, 2021 110
Aug 30, 2021 112
Aug 23, 2021 112
Aug 16, 2021 114
Aug 9, 2021 117
Aug 2, 2021 113
Jul 26, 2021 112
Jul 19, 2021 104
Jul 12, 2021 105
Jun 28, 2021 105
Jun 21, 2021 106
Jun 14, 2021 107
May 31, 2021 105
May 24, 2021 105
May 17, 2021 108
May 10, 2021 112
Apr 26, 2021 113
Apr 19, 2021 112
Apr 12, 2021 112
Apr 5, 2021 112
Mar 22, 2021 111
Mar 15, 2021 109
Mar 8, 2021 108
Mar 1, 2021 106
Feb 22, 2021 106
Feb 8, 2021 134
Feb 1, 2021 131
Jan 25, 2021 131
Jan 18, 2021 131
Jan 11, 2021 131
Jan 4, 2021 131
Dec 28, 2020 131
Dec 21, 2020 131
Dec 14, 2020 131
Dec 7, 2020 131
Nov 30, 2020 131
Nov 23, 2020 130
Nov 16, 2020 130
Nov 9, 2020 130
Nov 2, 2020 129
Oct 26, 2020 131
Oct 19, 2020 137
Oct 12, 2020 137
Sep 28, 2020 150
Sep 21, 2020 150
Sep 14, 2020 149
Aug 31, 2020 151
Aug 17, 2020 151
Aug 10, 2020 150
Mar 16, 2020 169
Mar 9, 2020 167
Mar 2, 2020 165
Feb 24, 2020 185
Feb 17, 2020 184
Feb 10, 2020 182
Feb 3, 2020 180
Jan 20, 2020 191
Jan 13, 2020 189
Jan 6, 2020 194
Dec 30, 2019 198
Dec 23, 2019 198
Dec 16, 2019 199
Dec 9, 2019 199
Dec 2, 2019 199
Nov 25, 2019 199
Nov 18, 2019 199
Nov 11, 2019 195
Nov 4, 2019 200
Oct 21, 2019 239
Oct 14, 2019 237
Oct 7, 2019 240
Sep 30, 2019 239
Sep 23, 2019 251
Sep 16, 2019 249
Sep 9, 2019 245
Aug 26, 2019 245
Aug 19, 2019 243
Aug 12, 2019 241
Aug 5, 2019 241
Jul 29, 2019 241
Jul 22, 2019 237
Jul 15, 2019 241
Jul 1, 2019 256
Jun 24, 2019 257
Jun 17, 2019 257
Jun 10, 2019 366
May 27, 2019 287
May 20, 2019 286
May 13, 2019 284
May 6, 2019 260
Apr 29, 2019 229
Apr 22, 2019 207
Apr 15, 2019 207
Apr 8, 2019 243
Apr 1, 2019 209
Mar 18, 2019 207
Mar 4, 2019 234
Feb 25, 2019 143
Feb 18, 2019 125
Feb 11, 2019 123
Feb 4, 2019 124
Jan 28, 2019 122
Jan 14, 2019 114
Jan 7, 2019 114
Dec 31, 2018 112
Dec 24, 2018 112
Dec 17, 2018 112
Dec 10, 2018 107
Dec 3, 2018 108
Nov 26, 2018 108
Nov 19, 2018 108
Nov 12, 2018 108
Nov 5, 2018 108
Oct 29, 2018 107
Oct 22, 2018 103
Oct 15, 2018 92
Oct 8, 2018 76
Oct 1, 2018 79
Sep 24, 2018 79
Sep 17, 2018 77
Sep 10, 2018 79
Aug 27, 2018 81
Aug 20, 2018 83
Aug 13, 2018 82
Aug 6, 2018 84
Jul 30, 2018 77
Jul 23, 2018 72
Jul 16, 2018 74
Jul 2, 2018 75
Jun 25, 2018 74
Jun 18, 2018 73
Jun 11, 2018 72
May 28, 2018 75
May 21, 2018 74
May 14, 2018 75
May 7, 2018 76
Apr 30, 2018 89
Apr 23, 2018 93
Apr 16, 2018 91
Apr 9, 2018 89
Apr 2, 2018 95
Mar 19, 2018 96
Mar 5, 2018 93
Feb 26, 2018 125
Feb 19, 2018 143
Feb 12, 2018 141
Feb 5, 2018 142
Jan 29, 2018 141
Jan 15, 2018 132
Jan 8, 2018 133
Jan 1, 2018 132
Dec 25, 2017 132
Dec 18, 2017 132
Dec 11, 2017 143
Dec 4, 2017 144
Nov 27, 2017 145
Nov 20, 2017 144
Nov 13, 2017 145
Nov 6, 2017 143
Oct 30, 2017 143
Oct 23, 2017 145
Oct 16, 2017 180
Oct 9, 2017 280
Oct 2, 2017 281
Sep 25, 2017 278
Sep 18, 2017 243
Sep 11, 2017 245
Aug 28, 2017 238
Aug 21, 2017 232
Aug 14, 2017 234
Aug 7, 2017 98
Jul 31, 2017 103
Jul 24, 2017 98
Jul 17, 2017 87
Jul 3, 2017 76
Jun 26, 2017 74
Jun 19, 2017 72
Jun 12, 2017 71
May 29, 2017 91
May 22, 2017 91
May 15, 2017 90
May 8, 2017 90
May 1, 2017 102
Apr 24, 2017 110
Apr 17, 2017 110
Apr 10, 2017 121
Apr 3, 2017 96
Mar 20, 2017 102
Mar 6, 2017 104
Feb 27, 2017 99
Feb 20, 2017 93
Feb 13, 2017 49
Feb 6, 2017 49
Jan 30, 2017 47
Jan 16, 2017 53
Jan 9, 2017 50
Jan 2, 2017 49
Dec 26, 2016 49
Dec 19, 2016 49
Dec 12, 2016 49
Dec 5, 2016 49
Nov 28, 2016 49
Nov 21, 2016 49
Nov 14, 2016 49
Nov 7, 2016 50
Oct 31, 2016 50
Oct 24, 2016 50
Oct 17, 2016 48
Oct 10, 2016 46
Oct 3, 2016 34
Sep 26, 2016 35
Sep 19, 2016 36
Sep 12, 2016 36
Aug 29, 2016 28
Aug 22, 2016 29
Aug 15, 2016 32
Aug 8, 2016 24
Aug 1, 2016 25
Jul 25, 2016 25
Jul 18, 2016 25
Jul 11, 2016 21
Jun 27, 2016 21
Jun 20, 2016 22
Jun 13, 2016 22
Jun 6, 2016 22
May 23, 2016 18
May 16, 2016 18
May 9, 2016 18
May 2, 2016 18
Apr 25, 2016 20
Apr 18, 2016 20
Apr 11, 2016 20
Apr 4, 2016 20
Mar 21, 2016 18
Mar 7, 2016 16
Feb 29, 2016 17
Feb 22, 2016 17
Feb 15, 2016 22
Feb 8, 2016 22
Feb 1, 2016 22
Jan 18, 2016 19
Jan 11, 2016 19
Jan 4, 2016 20
Dec 28, 2015 20
Dec 21, 2015 20
Dec 14, 2015 20
Dec 7, 2015 20
Nov 30, 2015 20
Nov 23, 2015 20
Nov 16, 2015 20
Nov 9, 2015 20
Nov 2, 2015 18
Oct 26, 2015 18
Oct 19, 2015 18
Oct 12, 2015 18
Oct 5, 2015 20
Sep 28, 2015 22
Sep 21, 2015 21
Sep 14, 2015 21
Aug 31, 2015 16
Aug 24, 2015 16
Aug 17, 2015 16
Aug 10, 2015 17
Aug 3, 2015 16
Jul 27, 2015 17
Jul 20, 2015 19
Jul 13, 2015 20
Jun 29, 2015 19
Jun 22, 2015 19
Jun 15, 2015 20
Jun 8, 2015 20
May 25, 2015 17
May 18, 2015 17
May 11, 2015 15
May 4, 2015 15
Apr 27, 2015 15
Apr 20, 2015 15
Apr 13, 2015 15
Apr 6, 2015 14
Mar 23, 2015 13
Mar 9, 2015 12
Mar 2, 2015 12
Feb 23, 2015 12
Feb 16, 2015 16
Feb 9, 2015 13
Feb 2, 2015 13
Jan 19, 2015 14
Jan 12, 2015 14
Jan 5, 2015 14
Dec 29, 2014 14
Dec 22, 2014 14
Dec 15, 2014 14
Dec 8, 2014 14
Dec 1, 2014 14
Nov 24, 2014 14
Nov 17, 2014 14
Nov 10, 2014 14
Nov 3, 2014 15
Oct 27, 2014 13
Oct 20, 2014 13
Oct 13, 2014