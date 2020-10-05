This year’s rescheduled French Open featured new layered on-court looks fit for cool weather. Check out Marija Zivlak's picks for the best five fall tennis outfits here.

Photo by Jimmie48 Photography/WTA

Nike’s Challenge Court collection brightened up the cloudy days in Paris. The vibrant graphics are a nod to Andre Agassi’s iconic style from the early part of the 1990s that defined a whole new energy for tennis with a mix of denim, neon and surf/skate-like geometric patterns.

Elina Svitolina is among the best representatives of the collection that honors the past in a fully modern way with a contemporary material palette. The Ukrainian rocks a bold printed bodysuit, featuring cutouts below the chest and on the back, the coordinating Nike Fall NY Slam Skirt and the Nike Fall NY Jacket.

Photo by Jimmie48 Photography/WTA

The world number five Svitolina completed the look with the Nike Air Zoom Vapor Cage 4 tennis shoes in the color laser crimson.

Photo by Jimmie48 Photography/WTA

Sofia Kenin is the best dressed Fila player this fortnight in Paris. The American is wearing the Mad for Plaid Print Racer Tank, Mad for Plaid Flare Skirt and Axilus 2 Energized shoes. The pieces that combine melon, coral and crisp white are designed to be the perfect complement to the clay courts.

Photo by Jimmie48 Photography/WTA

Most outfits are much more presentable without additional layers, but Dayana Yastremska looks as sleek as ever in her soft yellow Yonex long-sleeve shirt that perfectly blends with her Yonex skort. The contrasting bi-color pleated hem in blue and navy is a simple detail that adds movement to the outfit, making this the most photogenic look at the tournament.

Photo by Jimmie48 Photography/WTA

Yonex’ tank from this collection features a nice striped block on a uniquely-shaped racerback, as we can see on seventeen-year-old Clara Tauson of Denmark.

This outfit is not new. As you may remember, Anastasija Sevastova wore it during her title run at the Bett1 Aces exhibition in Berlin and it made our July fashion favorites list.

Photo by Jimmie48 Photography/WTA

Coco Gauff is climbing the tennis fashion ladder with her custom New Balance apparel. The 16-year-old American rocks a printed asymmetrical tank, skirt with wide striped waistband and an arm sleeve, all in the color eclipse. The NB logo and accents are in bali blue, matching Gauff’s New Balance WC 996v4 shoes.

Photo by Jimmie48 Photography/WTA

Kristina Mladenovic debuted a dress from adidas’ City Lights collection. The predominantly black piece features an eye-catching glitter effect on the Y-back and silver metallic tipping along the hem.

Photo by Jimmie48 Photography/WTA

The Frenchwoman also impressed with her long beige adidas jacket that she wore while arriving at one of her practice sessions. It is a waterproof and windproof design inspired by the classic trench coat -- a must-have in the cold and rainy Parisian fall.

What are your 2020 French Open fashion favorites?