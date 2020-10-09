On championship Sunday in Paris, Timea Babos and Kristina Mladenovic and Alexa Guarachi and Desirae Krawczyk will play for the doubles title.

ORDER OF PLAY

COURT PHILIPPE-CHATRIER -- 11:30am start

[14] Alexa GUARACHI (CHI) / Desirae KRAWCZYK (USA) vs. [2] Timea BABOS (HUN) / Kristina MLADENOVIC (FRA)

LEARNING

The No.2 seeds and defending champions, Timea Babos and Kristina Mladenovic, are aiming for their fourth Grand Slam doubles title together and Mladenovic’s fifth overall. They will also be looking to defend a title for the second time as a team, having also done so at the WTA Finals in 2018-19.

Before 2020, the two had played a total of three tournaments together, including a first WTA doubles title on the clay courts of Gstaad, Switzerland in 2018. Since the WTA’s return to play in August, the American and Chilean have joined for a total of seven consecutive tournaments, including a title in Istanbul.

No.14 seeds Alexa Guarachi and Desirae Krawczyk are appearing in their first Grand Slam final in just their second major they've played together. Neither had ever advanced past the third round of a Grand Slam prior to this fortnight, but they defeated No.1 seeds Hsieh Su-wei and Barbora Strycova, and No.7 seeds Ena Shibahara and Shuko Aoyama en route to a place here.

Both Guarachi and Krawczyk previously graduated from decorated collegiate programs prior to embarking on a professional career, with Krawczyk having graduated from Arizona State University in 2016 and American-born Chilean Guarachi having played her NCAA tennis at the University of Alabama from 2010-13.

Guarachi is the second woman representing Chile to reach a Grand Slam final all-time, and the first in the Open Era. Anita Lizana, the first Latin American to win a major, won the then-U.S. Championships in 1937.

While Babos and Mladenovic will stay at World No.3 and World No.4 regardless of result, Sunday's final has ranking implications for both halves of the No.14 seeds. Guarachi will improve to World No.25 by reaching the final and can climb as high as World No.17 with the title, while Krawczyk will improve her ranking to World No.26 with a runner-up finish and World No.18 with the title.

The two teams have never played.

WEATHER

Expected to be partly cloudy with little chance of participation. Maximum temperature: 15C/59F.

TRENDING

READING

