WTA Insider highlights the milestones and statistics behind Iga Swiatek's history-making run to her maiden title at Roland Garros.

Iga Swiatek's stunning run to the 2020 Roland Garros title was equal parts domination and decimation. The 19-year-old capped off her statement-making fortnight with a 6-4, 6-1 win over reigning Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin in Saturday's final to win her maiden title and become Poland's first Grand Slam champion. Swiatek did not lose a set through seven matches, won 75% of the games she played, and broke serve in 70% of her return games. In all, the Polish phenom dropped just 28 games en route to the title.

"Even though you're really young and you're an underdog, you can do a lot in a sport like tennis," Swiatek told reporters after her win. "On one hand it's pretty inspiring. Sometimes I caught myself visualizing that I'm also winning a Grand Slam. But on the other hand, it was also really far away. Right now I'm here and I'm a Grand Slam champion. It's crazy."

"You believe in things, but in the back of your head you know that there's going to be a huge amount of work that you have to do to win that. Then after two weeks of great playing, you already have it. It's just overwhelming."

So how does Swiatek's Roland Garros run stack up against the standout title runs in tennis' history and what is the historical impact of her win in Paris?

The WTA Insider Team dusted off the record books and crunched the numbers and to no one's surprise, Swiatek's Parisian performance was one for the ages.

Photo by Getty Images

Milestones: Surging Swiatek rewrites history

1: Polish Grand Slam champion. Swiatek made history, becoming the first man or woman representing Poland to win a major singles title.

28: Years since a woman younger than Swiatek won Roland Garros. At 19 years and 132 days, Swiatek is the youngest Roland Garros champion since Monica Seles in 1992.

23: Years since a teenager last won the women's singles title at Roland Garros. Iva Majoli was 19-years-old when she won the title in 1997.

7: Main draw Slam appearances for Swiatek, who played her first main draw at the 2019 Australian Open. She is the third player since 2000 to reach a major final, let alone win it, in seven or fewer Slam appearances, joining Maria Sharapova (7 appearances, 2004 Wimbledon) and Bianca Andreescu, (4 appearances, 2019 US Open).

54: Swiatek's ranking coming into Roland Garros, making her the lowest-ranked French Open champion since the computer rankings were introduced in 1975.

Photo by Jimmie48/WTA

2: Years since Swiatek won the junior title at 2018 Wimbledon and the junior doubles title with Caty McNally at 2018 Roland Garros.

7: Number of ITF titles Swiatek won before making her tour-level debut in 2019. Five came on clay, two on hard court, and her biggest titles came at ITF 60Ks in Budapest and Montreaux.

0: Number of WTA titles won by Swiatek before 2020 Roland Garros. Her only tour-level final came on clay last year in Lugano (l. Hercog).

20: Number of WTA main draw matches Swiatek had won in her career before 2020 Roland Garros.

10: Number of wins in the main draw at a Slam before 2020 Roland Garros. She will be able to add 7 more wins to that tally after Paris.

0: Number of Top 10 opponents Swiatek had defeated before 2020 Roland Garros.

Photo by Jimmie48/WTA

Domination and Decimation: Swiatek's 2020 Roland Garros

0: Sets lost by Swiatek en route to the title. She is the 1st woman to win the Roland Garros title without losing a set since Justine Henin's title run in 2007.

28: Games lost by Swiatek, tied for the second-fewest games ever dropped en route to the Roland Garros title. Swiatek sits in second place tied with Chris Evert's 28-game mark in 1979 and behind Stefanie Graf's incredible 20-game mark in 1988. Swiatek's dominance puts her in fine company:

Roland Garros Champions: Fewest Games Lost

20: Stefanie Graf (1988)

28: Chris Evert (1979)

28: Iga Swiatek (2020)

29: Serena Williams (2013)

30: Martina Navratilova (1984)

1: Number of Swiatek's opponents who were able to avoid a 6-1 set. That came in the third round, where Swiatek fired 30 winners to 15 unforced errors to defeat Eugenie Bouchard 6-3, 6-2.

R1: d. Marketa Vondrousova, 6-1, 6-2.

R2: d. Hsieh Su-Wei, 6-1, 6-4.

R3: d. Eugenie Bouchard, 6-3, 6-2.

R4: d. Simona Halep, 6-1, 6-2.

QF: d. Martina Trevisan, 6-3, 6-1.

SF: d. Nadia Podoroska, 6-2, 6-1.

F: d. Sofia Kenin, 6-4, 6-1.

4: Games. That's the most any of Swiatek's opponents could win off her in a set in Paris. It only happened twice (Hsieh, Kenin).

5: Games. The most any of Swiatek's opponents could win off her in a match in Paris (Hsieh, Bouchard, Kenin).

3: Holds of serve. The most any of Swiatek's opponents could manage against her in a match (Bouchard, Halep).

Photo by Getty Images

3: Number of seeded players Swiatek defeated en route to the title, including top seed Halep, No.4 seed Kenin, and 2019 finalist and No.17 seed Vondrousova.

2: Number of Top 10 wins Swiatek tallied in Paris (Halep, Kenin). She was previously 0-2 in her career against Top 10 opponents.

75: The percentage of games Swiatek won in Paris. She played 112 games, winning 84.

72: The average number of minutes Swiatek's matches lasted over the fortnight. She spent just 8 hours and 24 minutes on the singles court.

175: Winners hit by Swiatek in the tournament. She hit just 127 unforced errors and had a positive winner to unforced error ratio in all seven matches.

Photo by Getty Images

61: Percent of second serve points won by Swiatek in the tournament.

50: Percent of return points won against her opponent's first serve.

70: Percent of return points won against her opponent's second serve.

6: Consecutive games Swiatek won to close out Saturday's final over Kenin.

4: Points won by Kenin after Swiatek broke for 1-1 in the second set.

175: Swiatek's ranking on January 1, 2019. The 17-year-old would play her first tour-level main draw a few weeks later at the Australian Open and make her Top 100 debut six months later.

17: Swiatek's WTA new career-high ranking on Monday, making her the highest-ranked teenager on the WTA Tour.