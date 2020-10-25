Aryna Sabalenka won the first all-Belarusian WTA final over former World No.1 Victoria Azarenka to win her seventh career title at the J&T Banka Ostrava Open in straight sets.

OSTRAVA, Czech Republic - No.3 seed Aryna Sabalenka sealed the WTA tour's first all-Belarusian final over No.4 seed Victoria Azarenka, surging past her countrywoman, 6-2, 6-2 to win the J&T Banka Ostrava Open.

In a pitch-perfect performance, Sabalenka kept her focus as the former World No.1 began to flag in the second set, securing her seventh title in 68 minutes.

The first all-Belarusian WTA final was also the first time these countrywoman were facing off away from Flushing Meadows. Azarenka and Sabalenka have done battle at each of the last US Open fortnights, with the former handily winning their most recent Louis Armstrong Stadium encounter in September.

Both women were playing their first tournament since Roland Garros, and Azarenka, herself in the midst of a career renaissance after winning the Western & Southern Open and finishing runner-up to Naomi Osaka in New York, had been on song for most of her week in Ostrava. After dropping the first set in her opener against Barbora Krejcikova, the two-time Grand Slam champion won six straight to reach her third final in as many months.

Sabalenka was twice on the brink of defeat, rallying from a 5-2 deciding set deficit against Coco Gauff to avenge her Top Seed Open presented by Bluegrass Orthopaedics loss, and won the final 12 games against Sara Sorrbes Tormo after losing the first 10.

Steadying to a solid win over US Open semifinalist Jennifer Brady, Sabalenka maintained that momentum early against Azarenka, kicking off the match with an exciting rally and soon broke at love to grab the final's first big lead.

Though Azarenka kept the next two games close, she was outdone by her fellow Belarusian's barrage of winners as Sabalenka surged through the opening set with a total of 16 - to just eight unforced errors.

She ran off seven of eight points to break early in the second set as Azarenka appeared in physical distress, calling a medical timeout.

Looking visibly hindered on serve, Azarenka took more risks off the ground and while she scored a first break of serve, Sabalenka rediscovered her range to put herself a game away from the title.

Putting away a big serve on her third championship point, Sabalenka's winning week isn't over yet, as she partners Elise Mertens in the upcoming doubles final against Gabriela Dabrowski and Luisa Stefani.