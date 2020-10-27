Three big names are on the ballot, but only one can be named the WTA Player of the Month for October.

The trio of nominees all played some of their best tennis as WTA action returned to Europe, and each of them make a strong argument for taking home top honors in October.

Iga Swiatek brought home Poland's first singles Grand Slam title in style, romping to victory in Roland Garros with the loss of just 28 games.

Runner-up to Swiatek in Paris, Sofia Kenin backed up her run to the Australian Open title with an impressive fortnight on the terre battue, knocking out two-time Wimbledon winner Petra Kvitova to reach her second major final out of her last three appearances.

Finally, Aryna Sabalenka recaptured the form that helped her win a third career Premier 5 title at the Qatar Total Open in February with a seventh trophy at the inaugural J&T Banka Ostrava Open, outlasting countrywoman Victoria Azarenka in the first-ever all-Belarusian WTA final.

Revisit the nominees in the video below, and cast your vote before voting ends on Friday at 11:59 p.m. EST!

Player of the Month Contenders: October 2020

How it works:

Finalists are selected by wtatennis.com

Winner is then determined by a fan vote on wtatennis.com

Previous 2020 WTA Players of the Month

January: Sofia Kenin

February: Simona Halep

August: Simona Halep

September: Naomi Osaka