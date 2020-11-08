Top seed Oceane Dodin made it into the Upper Austria Ladies Linz main draw, where Top Seed Open presented by Bluegrass Orthopaedics runner-up Jil Teichmann awaits. Learn more about the Linz qualifiers right here on wtatennis.com!

LINZ, Austria - Former Top 50 star Oceane Dodin may prove one to watch at the Upper Austria Ladies Linz after earning her spot in the main draw. The Frenchwoman overcame Romania's Laura Ioana Paar, 6-2, 7-5 to win her final round qualifying match.

Currently ranked just outside the Top 100, Dodin has enjoyed a 2020 resurgence that started back in February when she outhit British No.1 Johanna Konta en route to the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy quarterfinals. Despite opening round losses at the US Open and Roland Garros, the 24-year-old nonetheless comes to Linz on a winning streak, having captured an ITF Pro Circuit title in Reims two weeks ago.

Dodin put down a double-bagel scoreline on Reka-Luca Jani on Saturday, and navigated a tricky second set against Paar on Sunday before making it into the main draw after 90 minutes on Centre Court.

Awaiting her there will be No.7 seed Jil Teichmann, who made her first WTA hardcourt final upon the tour's resumption from its COVID-19 lockdown at the Top Seed Open presented by Bluegrass Orthopaedics. Armed with a powerful serve and ground game, Dodin could prove tricky for the Swiss, who was set to play the Frenchwoman in Lyon earlier this year before handing her a walkover.

Also victorious in Sunday's qualifying matches was No.7 seed Anhelina Kalinina, who was two games from victory when Katerina Zavatska retired, trailing 6-0, 4-0. Kalinina famously pushed defending US Open champion Sloane Stephens to the brink of defeat in 2018, and will next face No.2 seed Elise Mertens when main draw action commences.

Former Wimbledon runner-up Sabine Lisicki ultimately bowed out to No.4 seed Tereza Martincova, 6-2, 1-6, 6-3. Martincova will play fellow qualifier Jana Fett for a spot in the second round. Like Kalinina, Fett once endured a heartbreaking Grand Slam loss of her own, falling to eventual champion Caroline Wozniacki from match point up at the 2018 Australian Open.