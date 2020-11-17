Karolina Pliskova, Magna Linette and Caroline Wozniacki are contenders. Check out the superb shots that put them on the shortlist and vote for your favorite.

The competition was fierce for a place on the final shortlist for Shot of the Year 2020. Here are the contenders, watch their shots below.

1. Caroline Wozniacki's wonderful forehand pass on the run against Lauren Davis at the ASB Classic in Auckland last January.

2. Magna Linette was also on the run in February, hitting a remarkable angled forehand winner past Peng Shuai at the GSB Thailand Open presented by E@.

3. Linette's brilliant retrieving culminating in a backhand putaway against Lauren Davis at the Top Seed Open presented by Bluegrass Orthopaedics in August.

4. Karolina Pliskova's acutely angled backhand winner against Marketa Vondrousova in the semifinal of Rome's Internazionali BNL d'Italia in September.

Vote for your favorite in our social media poll.

They all took home #ShotOfTheMonth honors, but only one can be named #ShotOfTheYear, presented by @Cambridge_FX!



Vote for your pick in our poll! — wta (@WTA) November 17, 2020

The winner will be announced next month.