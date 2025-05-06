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Magda
Linette

POL
34 yrs
5' 7" (1.71m)
Current Singles Rank
62
Singles Titles
0
Won / Lost
19 / 16
Prize Money
$900,318

Stories

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Biography

  • Coached by Mark Gellard. Previously worked with Nikola Horvat and Izo Zunic
  • Parents are Tomasz and Beata; sister is Dagmara
  • Started playing at age 6, favorite shot is backhand; favorite surfaces are hard and grass, and favorite tournament is Roland Garros
  • Tennis idol growing up was Monica Seles

Plays

Right-Handed

Career High

19

Height

5' 7" (1.71m)

Birthday

Feb 12, 1992 February 12, 1992

Birthplace

Poznan, Poland
Mark Guellard
Mark Gellard

Career Highlights

SINGLES
Winner (3): 2024 - Prague
2020 - Hua Hin
2019 - Bronx

Finalist (5): 2024 - Rouen
2023 - Guangzhou
2022 - Chennai
2019 - Seoul
2015 - Tokyo [Japan Open]

DOUBLES
Winner (2): 2022 - Charleston (w/Klepac), Eastbourne (w/Krunic)

Finalist (3): 2017 - Bogota (w/Cepede Royg)
2016 - Tianjin (w/Xu)
2014 - Guangzhou (w/Cornet)


WTA 125 TITLES AND FINALS
SINGLES
Winner (1): 2014 - Ningbo

Finalist (2): 2022 - Tampico
2018 - Bol

Career in Review

Top results of 2025 include SF at Nottingham, her second career WTA 1000 QF at Miami, and additional QFs at Strasbourg and Abu Dhabi; finished inside Top 100 for the 11th straight season

Won her third career title in 2024 at Prague; also reached the final at Rouen and made her first career WTA 1000 quarterfinal at Wuhan (l. Gauff)

Opened 2023 by going 3-1 in singles for Poland in the City Final in Sydney at inaugural United Cup (l. Keys), then achieved best Grand Slam result with SF at Australian Open (l. eventual champion Sabalenka). Broke into Top 20 for first time reaching No. 19 on March 20, 2023

Also in 2023, reached final at Guangzhou (l. Wang Xiyu) and ended the year by qualifying for Zhuhai Elite Trophy (0-2 in group stage)

2022 season highlight was R-Up finish at Chennai (l. L.Fruhvirtova). Also won two doubles titles, at Charleston (w/Klepac) and Eastbourne (w/Krunic)

Posted seventh successive Top 100 season in 2021, finishing at No.57 after starting her season at Miami in March, due to a knee injury. Reached two semifinals, at Strasbourg (l. Cirstea) and Cleveland (l. Begu), and made 3r at Roland Garros and Wimbledon

Won second WTA singles title at Hua Hin in 2020 (d. Kung in F), rising to new career-high ranking of No.33 (on February 17). Also made US Open 3r this year

Winner of 2020 WTA Shot of the Year; became the third Polish woman to win this award (after A.Radwanska and Swiatek)

Her 2019 campaign was highlighted by lifting maiden WTA title at the Bronx and finished R-Up at Seoul (l. Muchova); broke into Top 50 on September 9, 2019

Season highlights in 2018 included QF run at Washington DC (l. Vekic), where her win over No.17 Osaka in 2r was first Top 20 victory. Also made 3r of Australian Open

Highlight of 2017 campaign was SF at Kuala Lumpur (l. Hibino). Also made QF at Bogota and reached 3r at major for first time at Roland Garros

In 2016, enjoyed run to QF at Tokyo [Pan Pacific Open] (as qualifier, l. eventual champion Wozniacki); also advanced to QF at Katowice (l. Parmentier)

Reached maiden WTA singles final at 2015 Tokyo [Japan Open] (l. Wickmayer)

Broke into Top 100 on June 15, 2015

Played first two WTA main draws in 2013: 2r at Strasbourg (l. Cornet) and SF at Baku (l. Peer)

Made professional debut on ITF Circuit in Poland in 2007; owns 12 singles titles and eight doubles titles on ITF Circuit

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Ruse scores first Cincinnati win with ease against Linette

04:08
2d ago
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1w ago
Iva Jovic, Toronto 2026
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Linette snaps skid with Toronto comeback against Zhao

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Japan's Hontama upsets Linette in Athens for first WTA win since 2024

1mo ago
Mai Hontama, Athens 2026
03:37
Match Reaction

Roland Garros champ Andreeva handles Linette to reach Wimbledon second round

3m read
1mo ago
Mirra Andreeva, Wimbledon 2026
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Krejcikova tops Linette in 's-Hertogenbosch; into first WTA final since 2024

2mo ago
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Linette eases past Sonmez in 's-Hertogenbosch; into first semifinal of 2026

2mo ago
Magda Linette, 's-Hertogenbosch 2026
01:48