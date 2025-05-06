Career Highlights

SINGLES

Winner (3): 2024 - Prague

2020 - Hua Hin

2019 - Bronx



Finalist (5): 2024 - Rouen

2023 - Guangzhou

2022 - Chennai

2019 - Seoul

2015 - Tokyo [Japan Open]



DOUBLES

Winner (2): 2022 - Charleston (w/Klepac), Eastbourne (w/Krunic)



Finalist (3): 2017 - Bogota (w/Cepede Royg)

2016 - Tianjin (w/Xu)

2014 - Guangzhou (w/Cornet)





WTA 125 TITLES AND FINALS

SINGLES

Winner (1): 2014 - Ningbo



Finalist (2): 2022 - Tampico

2018 - Bol





Career in Review

Top results of 2025 include SF at Nottingham, her second career WTA 1000 QF at Miami, and additional QFs at Strasbourg and Abu Dhabi; finished inside Top 100 for the 11th straight season



Won her third career title in 2024 at Prague; also reached the final at Rouen and made her first career WTA 1000 quarterfinal at Wuhan (l. Gauff)



Opened 2023 by going 3-1 in singles for Poland in the City Final in Sydney at inaugural United Cup (l. Keys), then achieved best Grand Slam result with SF at Australian Open (l. eventual champion Sabalenka). Broke into Top 20 for first time reaching No. 19 on March 20, 2023



Also in 2023, reached final at Guangzhou (l. Wang Xiyu) and ended the year by qualifying for Zhuhai Elite Trophy (0-2 in group stage)



2022 season highlight was R-Up finish at Chennai (l. L.Fruhvirtova). Also won two doubles titles, at Charleston (w/Klepac) and Eastbourne (w/Krunic)



Posted seventh successive Top 100 season in 2021, finishing at No.57 after starting her season at Miami in March, due to a knee injury. Reached two semifinals, at Strasbourg (l. Cirstea) and Cleveland (l. Begu), and made 3r at Roland Garros and Wimbledon



Won second WTA singles title at Hua Hin in 2020 (d. Kung in F), rising to new career-high ranking of No.33 (on February 17). Also made US Open 3r this year



Winner of 2020 WTA Shot of the Year; became the third Polish woman to win this award (after A.Radwanska and Swiatek)



Her 2019 campaign was highlighted by lifting maiden WTA title at the Bronx and finished R-Up at Seoul (l. Muchova); broke into Top 50 on September 9, 2019



Season highlights in 2018 included QF run at Washington DC (l. Vekic), where her win over No.17 Osaka in 2r was first Top 20 victory. Also made 3r of Australian Open



Highlight of 2017 campaign was SF at Kuala Lumpur (l. Hibino). Also made QF at Bogota and reached 3r at major for first time at Roland Garros



In 2016, enjoyed run to QF at Tokyo [Pan Pacific Open] (as qualifier, l. eventual champion Wozniacki); also advanced to QF at Katowice (l. Parmentier)



Reached maiden WTA singles final at 2015 Tokyo [Japan Open] (l. Wickmayer)



Broke into Top 100 on June 15, 2015



Played first two WTA main draws in 2013: 2r at Strasbourg (l. Cornet) and SF at Baku (l. Peer)



Made professional debut on ITF Circuit in Poland in 2007; owns 12 singles titles and eight doubles titles on ITF Circuit