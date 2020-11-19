The 2020 season has come to a close, and three coaches have been nominated for the WTA's 2020 Coach of the Year.
Check out the nominees here:
Michael Geserer (Jennifer Brady)
- Led Brady from a 2019 year-end ranking of No.56 to a current career-high of No.24
- Brady won her first WTA title at the Top Seed Open presented by Bluegrass Orthopaedics in August
- The American started the season by reaching the Brisbane International quarterfinals as a qualifier, defeating Maria Sharapova and World No.1 Ashleigh Barty en route
- She went on to also make the semifinals at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships (again as a qualifier), the US Open, and the J&T Banka Ostrava Open
Piotr Sierzputowsk (Iga Swiatek)
- Led Swiatek from a 2019 year-end ranking of No.61 to a current career-high ranking of No.17
- Swiatek became the first Polish player to win a major singles title at Roland Garros
- She started the season by reaching a Grand Slam second week for the second time in her career, at the Australian Open
Wim Fissette (Naomi Osaka)
- Coached the former World No.1 back to No.3 on the WTA rankings, same as year end 2019
- Osaka won her third major title at the US Open (her second in Flushing Meadows)
- She finished runner-up at the Western & Southern Open and as a semifinalist at the Brisbane International