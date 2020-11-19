Find out who is nominated for the Coach of the Year award.

The 2020 season has come to a close, and three coaches have been nominated for the WTA's 2020 Coach of the Year.

Check out the nominees here:

Photo by Jimmie48/WTA

Michael Geserer (Jennifer Brady)

- Led Brady from a 2019 year-end ranking of No.56 to a current career-high of No.24

- Brady won her first WTA title at the Top Seed Open presented by Bluegrass Orthopaedics in August

- The American started the season by reaching the Brisbane International quarterfinals as a qualifier, defeating Maria Sharapova and World No.1 Ashleigh Barty en route

- She went on to also make the semifinals at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships (again as a qualifier), the US Open, and the J&T Banka Ostrava Open

Photo by Jimmie48/WTA

Piotr Sierzputowsk (Iga Swiatek)

- Led Swiatek from a 2019 year-end ranking of No.61 to a current career-high ranking of No.17

- Swiatek became the first Polish player to win a major singles title at Roland Garros

- She started the season by reaching a Grand Slam second week for the second time in her career, at the Australian Open

Photo by Jimmie48/WTA

Wim Fissette (Naomi Osaka)

- Coached the former World No.1 back to No.3 on the WTA rankings, same as year end 2019

- Osaka won her third major title at the US Open (her second in Flushing Meadows)

- She finished runner-up at the Western & Southern Open and as a semifinalist at the Brisbane International