No.3 seed Aryna Sabalenka set up the WTA’s first all-Belarusian final against Victoria Azarenka after fighting through Jennifer Brady at the J&T Banka Ostrava Open.

The Belarusian has been tested all throughout her Ostrava campaign, having to come back from a set down in both of her matches en route to the semifinals - including a back-from-the-brink turnaround from 0-6, 0-4 against Sara Sorribes Tormo yesterday. It’s not any easier in doubles, where Sabalenka is the top seed alongside Elise Mertens: the pair fought through back-to-back match tiebreaks to advance to the final four.

She had to bring all of her firepower to get going early against Lexington champion Brady, blasting 22 winners and converting 100% of her break opportunities to record a 6-4, 6-4 victory in an hour and 15 minutes.

But the biggest test is yet to come for Sabalenka, who will meet countrywoman Victoria Azarenka in the WTA’s first-ever all-Belarusian final. Azarenka is in red-hot form, through to her third post-break final in Ostrava and she handily dispatched Sabalenka in straight sets in their most recent encounter at last month’s US Open, winning 6-1, 6-3 in the second round.

Sabalenka is seeking her second title of 2020 after a victory at the Qatar Total Open in Doha in February, as well as a seventh career title.

