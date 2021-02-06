Defending champion Sofia Kenin notched her eighth straight Australian Open match-win after fending off a stern challenge from Aussie wildcard Maddison Inglis. Meanwhile, Elina Svitolina and Coco Gauff set up a second-round showdown after their opening victories.

Sofia Kenin needed to exhibit all of her patented grit to get her title defense off to a victorious start at the 2021 Australian Open.

The defending champion and No.4 seed from the United States clawed back from an early break down to quell a spirited effort by Australian wildcard Maddison Inglis and win 7-5, 6-4, in the opening round of the year’s first major.

"Some nerves coming in," said Kenin, after returning to Rod Laver Arena, the court where she won her first Grand Slam title. "I'm sure everyone saw that. But, yeah, it's obviously nice to get the win. I obviously love the court, have great memories. It was a little bit emotional."

Kenin slammed 23 winners to Inglis’s 10 en route to collecting the 86-minute victory, as she opened her campaign to become the first woman to defend the Australian Open singles title since Victoria Azarenka went back-to-back in 2012 and 2013.

In her first-ever WTA match against a current Top 20 player, World No.133 Inglis forced the issue in each set and broke the world's fourth-ranked player twice, but was ultimately undone by 25 unforced errors.

"[Inglis] played really well," said Kenin. "She's a tricky opponent, tricky player. Yeah, it was quite hard on myself today."

Inglis was ready to spring a surprise as she led Kenin by an early 3-1 break, but Kenin pulled back on serve in the very next game as the pair tussled for control. Key net play by Kenin helped her tough out the opening frame, as she forced an error with a dropshot to break for 6-5, then fired a volley winner to convert her first set point.

Serving for the match at 5-4 in the second set, Kenin needed to fend off a break point and missed her first two match points before booking safe passage into round two.

Kenin will now face a challenging opponent in the second round, as she will meet Kaia Kanepi of Estonia, who made the Gippsland Trophy final mere days ago.

"I'm obviously going to try to just prepare and do everything I can to win," said Kenin, who dropped her previous meeting with Kanepi, at 2018 Rome. "She's obviously a tough player and she's playing big. We'll see how it's going to go."

Former World No.15 Kanepi, a six-time Grand Slam quarterfinalist, dispatched fellow former Top 15 player Anastasija Sevastova of Latvia, 6-3, 6-1, to continue her solid run Down Under. Kanepi has won five of her six matches during the last nine days.

Svitolina, Gauff set second-round showdown with straight-set wins

A blockbuster second-round encounter between No.5 seed Elina Svitolina of Ukraine and American teenager Coco Gauff was confirmed, as they each grabbed straight-set wins in Tuesday’s opening round.

On Rod Laver Arena, fifth-ranked Svitolina notched a 6-3, 7-6(5) victory over World No.50 Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic in a tight two-hour battle, which included an evenly-matched, entertaining second set.

Elina Svitolina celebrates during her first-round match against Marie Bouzkova at the 2021 Australian Open. Photo by Getty Images

The pair contested a grueling three-set final in Monterrey last season which Svitolina eked out to level their head-to-head at 1-1. This time around, very little set the duo apart again, as there were differences of only one winner (28 for Bouzkova to Svitolina’s 27) and zero unforced errors (33 apiece) between them.

A break at love for 3-1 was all Svitolina needed to ease to the one-set lead, although she required four set points and one break point save to close out the final game of the opener.

The second set was replete with protracted games filled with entertaining points, and Svitolina had to save a set point at 5-4 before pulling Bouzkova into a pivotal tiebreak. More engaging rallies followed in the breaker until the Czech netted a forehand to end the clash.

Coco Gauff is interviewed after her first-round match at the 2021 Australian Open. Photo by Getty Images

Gauff had a much easier time in her first-round encounter on Tuesday, dispatching Jil Teichmann, 6-3, 6-2, and collecting her second win in two weeks over the Swiss player.

Things were substantially less difficult for the 16-year-old than they were when the pair squared off in last week’s Gippsland Trophy, where Gauff needed a final-set tiebreak to squeak out a victory.

"Last week we had a difficult match," Gauff said, in her post-match press conference. "Today we're both familiar with each other's games, obviously, so I just knew what I had to do and I just came out there, decided to play my tennis and tried to mix in things that she doesn't like to play."

This time, on John Cain Arena, Gauff posted pristine statistics, winning 87 percent of points on her first serve, slamming eight aces, and converting all three of her break points to grasp a win in just 56 minutes.

"This is only my second Australian Open, so I mean, I'm just going out there and having fun," said Gauff. "Today I put way less pressure on myself than I did last week and you can kind of see how the match played that I kind of played a little bit more free than I was last week. I learned a lot from the summer series here, and I'm happy to take what I learned last week into this week."

Bencic, Brady book second-round spots

No.11 seed Belinda Bencic of Switzerland fought past Lauren Davis of the United States, 6-3, 4-6, 6-1, to claim a slot in the second round of the year's first major.

Bencic, whose best showing at the tournament was a trip to the round of 16 in 2016, was "happy and relieved" to make it past the American after nearly two-and-a-half hours of play.

"I still have a heart on court and I try to use it," the former World No.7 said, after her third win in three meetings against Davis. "I definitely tried to fight with what I have, which wasn't much today. At least I was able to pull it off."

Next up for Bencic will be two-time Grand Slam champion Svetlana Kuznetsova of Russia. Former World No.2 Kuznetsova sailed past Barbora Strycova of the Czech Republic, 6-2, 6-2, in a clash between two of the highest-ranked unseeded players in the field.

No.22 seed Jennifer Brady of the United States also grabbed a win in the first round, easing past Aliona Bolsova of Spain, 6-1, 6-3, in a shade under an hour of play. Brady won an outstanding 82 percent of her service points and never faced a break point in the encounter.

"I think the conditions suited me pretty well," Brady said, after her victory. "I was able to start off pretty strong, was serving well and using the court, the balls, the speed of the court, the bounce, all of it to my advantage."