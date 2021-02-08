Simona Halep completed a thrilling day of tennis by flipping the script Down Under, avenging her Roland Garros loss to Iga Swiatek 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 in one hour and 50 minutes to move into her 14th Grand Slam quarterfinal, and fifth at the Australian Open.

The pair had split two previous meetings at the same stage in Paris, with Swiatek's 6-1, 6-2 rout last October en route to the 19-year-old's first Grand Slam trophy freshest in the memory. Today, Halep had the answers, bouncing back from another Swiatek barrage in the first set and holding off the very real threat of a comeback in the third set. As a result of her 100th Grand Slam victory, she sets up another tantalizing rematch - though this time, it will be her opponent after some revenge as she takes on Serena Williams for the first time since defeating the American in the 2019 Wimbledon final.

Roses are red ❤️

Violets are blue 💙

Swiatek won the first ☝️

But Simona won the next two ✌️@Simona_Halep is through to her fifth #AusOpen quarterfinal.#AO2021 pic.twitter.com/IhYPWJiJoU — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) February 14, 2021

A scintillating opening stanza from Swiatek saw the Pole supreme in every facet of the game. The teenager pounced on every short ball and displayed a phenomenal ability to turn defence into offence on several occasions. The teenager was also clutch in saving the first two break points of the match at 3-3 with clean winners - and then rolling through the rest of the set, ultimately winning 10 of its last 11 points in a hurry.

But Halep swiftly went into lockdown mode while Swiatek's concentration wavered, resulting in an abrupt volte-face in the second set. Swiatek's ratio of 14 winners to 11 unforced errors in the first set lapsed into just four winners to 12 unforced errors in the second. By contrast, Halep had hit 10 unforced errors in the opener - but decreased that number to just three in the second and four in the third.

Afterwards, Halep expanded on tactically adjusting away from her initial gameplan. "I thought before the match that I have to be a little bit more aggressive than Paris," she said. "In Paris I [was] very far back, and my ball didn't go through the court. So I thought that it's a better chance to go and hit. But then I saw that I do some mistakes... I don't like to do easy mistakes. And then I just step back a little bit. I did a step back, and I wanted just to open the court more to have more time and to roll the ball better. So I did that, and that's why I could win."

An absorbing decider found Swiatek searching for the key to finding her full range again. She ordered a coffee down a break at the first changeover, and immediately levelled at 2-2 on resuming - only for careless errors to concede her serve again. Fifteen winners, frequently as remarkable as in the first set, came off her racquet - but so too did 19 unforced errors more reminiscent of the second.

Swiatek came ever so close to rediscovering her rhythm, with her striking becoming more fluent the deeper the third set got. But ultimately she ran out of time. All the while, Halep had given her nothing: the 2018 runner-up not only refused to miss but, focusing on deep, heavy, central balls, allowed Swiatek neither short balls nor angles to work with. The last game was perhaps Halep's finest of the match: with Swiatek threatening to surge again, the Romanian produced a pair of brilliant off backhands and some breathtaking defence en route to a love hold.

The former World No.1 said she had sensed Swiatek's form returning. "I felt that she was playing better, and she was more focused than the beginning of the set," Halep told reporters. "She didn't give up a point, which makes the life tougher during the match - but I did the same thing, and I'm happy that I could be a little bit stronger in the end."