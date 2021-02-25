Strong showings in Adelaide last week have lifted teenagers Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff to new ranking peaks, while there are now 11 Americans in the Top 50 for the first time in 18 years.

Last week, the Australian swing to the 2021 season came to an end with the conclusion of the Adelaide International, a WTA 500 event. While the Top 10 in both singles and doubles remains the same, results from Adelaide resulted in the champions climbing to career-highs, while the Americans reached a milestone that has not been achieved since 2003.

Adelaide Titles Lead to Career-High Rankings

Iga Swiatek (+3, from No.18 to 15) delivered a dominating performance in Adelaide, dropping only 23 games en route to winning her second career title. The title comes in her third tournament since winning her maiden Grand Slam at Roland Garros in October.

On the doubles side, Desirae Krawczyk and Alexa Guarachi both climbed to career-high doubles rankings, No.22 and No.24 respectively, by winning the title in Adelaide. Finalists at Roland Garros, the American-Chilean duo have played 11 tournaments together since last August and captured two titles, also winning at Istanbul last year.

2021 Adelaide Highlights: Swiatek dominates Bencic to win title

Americans in Top 50

Coco Gauff (+14, from No. 52 to 38) advanced to the semifinals in Adelaide becoming the youngest player to reach the semifinals of a WTA 500 level tournament (previously Tier I, Tier II, Premier) or higher since 2006 Sydney (Nicole Vaidisova, SF at 16 years, 265 days). As a result, Gauff (16 years, 352 days old) moves to a career-high ranking of No.38.

Fellow American Shelby Rogers (+4, from No.53 to 49) also moved into this week’s Top 50. After starting the year ranked No.60, Rogers has reached the quarterfinals at the Yarra Valley Classic, the fourth round at the Australian Open and the quarterfinals, most recently, last week at Adelaide International. Rogers returns to the Top 50 for the first time since May 2017, and is one spot off her career-high of No.48 set in January 2017.

With Rogers and Gauff climbing, there are 11 Americans in the Top 50 for the first time in 18 years – the week of September 8, 2003 when Serena Williams (No.3), Lindsay Davenport (No.4), Jennifer Capriati (No.5), Venus Williams (No.6), Chanda Rubin (No.10), Meghann Shaughnessy (No.17), Lisa Raymond (No.29), Alexandra Stevenson (No.33), Monica Seles (No.33), Laura Granville (No.45) and Ashley Harkleroad (No.50) all graced the Top 50.

Other Notable Rankings Movement

Jil Teichmann (SUI): +7 (from No.61 to No.54)

Teichmann's first semifinal at WTA 500 level last week in Adelaide boosts her to two spots off her career-high of World No.52.

Maddison Inglis (AUS): +13 (from No.136 to No.123)

Having posted her first WTA main draw win two weeks ago at the Phillip Island Trophy, Inglis came through qualifying in Adelaide before scoring her second over compatriot Samantha Stosur.

Storm Sanders (AUS): +93 (from No.292 to No.199)

The Australian's previous career-high was World No.202, set in February 2014 at the age of 19. In October 2019, Sanders returned to singles after a two-year hiatus. In the 10th tournament of her comeback last week in Adelaide, the 26-year-old reached her maiden WTA quarterfinal as a qualifier and breaks the Top 200 for the first time.

Biggest Movement Since Start of Season

Since the start of the 2021 season, here is a look at the biggest ranking jumps among the current Top 100 (from the week of January 4 to March 1):

Kaia Kanepi (EST): +31 (from No.93 to 62)

Ann Li (USA): +27 (from No.98 to 71)

Jessica Pegula (USA): +19 (from No.63 to 44)

Marta Kostyuk (UKR): +19 (from No.99 to 80)

Hsieh Su-Wei (TPE): +15 (from No.67 to 52)

Porsche Race to Shenzhen Movement

With the Adelaide title, Swiatek moves into the Top 8 of this week’s Porsche Race to Shenzhen Leaderboard to No.6, jumping 16 spots from the previous week.

Both doubles finalists in Adelaide – Hayley Carter / Luisa Stefani (at No.5) and Guarachi / Krawczyk (No.7) – both hold spots in this week’s doubles Leaderboard.