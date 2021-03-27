Bianca Andreescu hit it. But did she see it? See the shot that had everyone talking at the Miami Open.

Bianca Andreescu hit a shot so good that she had to wait until she got off the court to actually see how it happened.

The 2019 US Open champion played her best match since 2019 to defeat No.13 Garbiñe Muguruza 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 to advance to her first Miami Open quarterfinal. Under the lights on Grandstand, Andreescu put in a vintage performance, making key tactical adjustments after the first set to defeat the winningest player on tour in 2021.

There were perfectly feathered drop shots, booming forehand returns, and savvy point construction throughout the 2 hour and 11 minute match.

But there was one shot, hit early in the final set, that had everyone talking:

Watch Bianca Andreescu's miracle shot against Muguruza at Miami 2021

"That point, I went for it," Andreescu said after the win. "I just went for it. I didn't look on the other side. I was like, if I get it, I get it. If I don't, I don't. Because I was not recovering after that.

"I felt my groin a little bit when I was running, so that's kind of what I was paying attention to, but then I turned around and everyone is clapping for me. I'm, like, Oh, that's so nice. I made that.

"It shows that I can get to a lot of balls and every ball counts really."