Serena Williams was among several WTA and ATP stars who enjoyed the F1 Monaco Grand Prix in Monte Carlo last weekend, and the 23-time Grand Slam champion was given the honour of waving the chequered flag.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion was also asked to fly the chequered flag signifying the end of the race. Previous special guests at F1 races who have been tasked with this include cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and rapper Stormzy.

Serena performed the honor successfully, putting her ahead of footballer Pelé and model Winnie Harlow, who waved the flag too late (at the 2002 Brazilian Grand Prix) and too early (at the 2018 Canadian Grand Prix) respectively.

Other tennis stars in attendance included two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova, ATP World No.2 Daniil Medvedev and rising ATP talent Felix Auger-Aliassime.