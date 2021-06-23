The Championships return after a one-year hiatus. Here's what you need to know as the tour heads to the All England Club.

Welcome back, Wimbledon. A year after having been cancelled because of the global pandemic, The Championships return to the All England Lawn Tennis Club next week.

Here's what you need to know:

When does the tournament start?

Singles main-draw play begins on Monday, June 28. Doubles begins on Wednesday, June 30, with Mixed Doubles kicking off on Friday, July 2.

Play is provisionally scheduled to start on the outside courts at 11:00 a.m. local and on Centre Court and No.1 Courts at 1:00 p.m., apart from Championship Weekend when play will begin on Centre Court at 2:00 p.m.

Wasn't the French Open just two weeks ago?

Indeed. For the first time since 2014, there was just a two-week gap between Roland Garros and Wimbledon. This was due to Roland Garros being rescheduled to take place one week later.

It's a quick turnaround and makes the already difficult "Channel Slam" even more difficult to pull off.

READ: The most difficult challenge in tennis? The French Open-Wimbledon double

When are the finals?

The women's singles final will be played on Saturday, July 10.

The women's doubles final and the mixed doubles final will be played on Sunday, July 11.

When will the draw be released?

The singles draw will be made at the All England Club on Friday, June 25, at 10:00 a.m. The doubles draw will be made at noon.

Media Day will take place Saturday, with the defending singles champions holding their press conferences Sunday.

Monday's order of play will be released Sunday.

READ: Tragedy, triumph, and ten years Petra Kvitova won't forget

What is the prize money?

The total prize money for The Championships in 2021 will be £35,016,000. The singles champion will win £1,700,000, which is approximately $2.4 million.

Winner: £1,700,000

Finalist: £900,000

Semifinalist: £465,000

Quarterfinalist: £300,000

Fourth Round: £181,000

Third Round: £115,0000

Second Round: £75,000

First Round: £48,000

Will there be fans allowed on the grounds?

Wimbledon will be staged in front of a minimum 50% capacity crowd across the grounds until the singles final will be played with a full crowd of 15,000 in attendance on Centre Court.

"Stadium capacities for Centre Court and No.1 Court will open at 50 percent capacity, while the smaller Show Courts will be permitted to open at 75 percent capacity," the AELTC said in a press release.



"For the fourth round and quarterfinals, the club aims to increase Centre and No.1 Courts allocations, along with a number of Grounds Passes, and for the semifinals and final, the club hopes to have 100 percent capacity on Centre Court, with a small number of tickets on No.1 Court and Grounds Passes."

Out with the old: Enjoy Middle Sunday and Manic Monday while you can

The All England Club will end the tradition of no play on Middle Sunday next year, meaning this is the last edition of The Championships that will have "Manic Monday" in which all Round of 16 matches are played on the tournament's second Monday.

In addition to Manic Monday being one of the most exciting days on the tennis calendar, the day also allows the halves to reset and play on the same day. That means the singles quarterfinals will be played on Tuesday, July 6, and the semifinals on Thursday, July 8.

In with the new: Electronic line-calling on all courts

All Championship Courts will feature electronic line calling, with Courts 4-11 being installed this year. The technology will not replace lines people.

A serve clock will also be introduced for both main draw and qualifying.

The pre-match warm-up will follow the 1-4-1 format, allowing for one minute after walk-on to be ready for the coin-toss, followed by a four-minute warm-up, then one minute to be ready to start the match. This is the same format used on the WTA Tour.

2019 Wimbledon highlights: Simona Halep plays match of her life to beat Serena

Who are the defending champions?

World No.3 Simona Halep is the reigning Wimbledon champion. The Romanian played a near-flawless match to defeat Serena Williams 6-2, 6-2 in the 2019 final.

Champions Corner: How Halep's Paris nightmare fueled her Wimbledon dream run

Hsieh Su-Wei and Barbora Strycova are the reigning doubles champions. They defeated Gabriela Dabrowski and Xu Yifan in the final. Since that triumph, Strycova announced her retirement and Hsieh has paired with Elise Mertens.

The reigning mixed doubles champions are Latisha Chan and Ivan Dodig.

Who are the Top 32 seeds?

The AELTC announced the seeds on Wednesday, June 23. In July 2020, the club announced it would follow the WTA's rankings for the singles draw.

With the withdrawals of No.2 Naomi Osaka and No.15 Jennifer Brady, No.34 Daria Kasatkina is the last seeded player.

For a full breakdown of the seeds, click here.

Who is playing well heading into Wimbledon?

There have been five grass-court tournaments over the past three weeks. Here's a look at the best performers at each:

Viking Open Nottingham (WTA 250)

Champion: Johanna Konta d. Zhang Shuai, 6-2, 6-1

Semifinalists: Lauren Davis, Nina Stojanovic

Champions Corner: Konta ends British drought with Nottingham title

Viking Classic Birmingham (WTA 250)

Champion: Ons Jabeur d. Daria Kasatkina, 7-5, 6-4

Semifinalists: CoCo Vandeweghe, Heather Watson

Champions Corner: Jabeur makes history with Birmingham victory

Bad Homburg Open (WTA 250)

Still playing: Petra Kvitova, Nadia Podoroska, Sara Sorribes Tormo, Angelique Kerber, Amanda Anisimova, Katerina Siniakova, Laura Siegemund

Bett1Open (WTA 500)

Champion: Liudmila Samsonova d. Belinda Bencic, 1-6, 6-1, 6-3

Semifinalists: Victoria Azarenka, Alizé Cornet

Champions Corner: Samsonova goes 'Boom Boom' in Berlin breakthrough

Viking Classic Eastbourne (WTA 500)

Still playing: Elena Rybakina, Anett Kontaveit, Jelena Ostapenko, Camila Giorgi