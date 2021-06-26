Five-time Wimbledon champion Venus Williams celebrated her 90th Grand Slam appearance with her 90th win at SW19 in three quality sets over Mihaela Buzarnescu.

Competing in her 90th Grand Slam tournament, Venus Williams captured her 90th Wimbledon victory with a hard-fought 7-5, 4-6, 6-3 defeat of Mihaela Buzarnescu in two hours and 37 minutes.

The result snaps a six-match losing streak for Venus dating back to her second-round Australian Open loss to Sara Errani. In that match, the American sustained ankle and knee injuries, and she has struggled to gain momentum since, falling to No.111 in the WTA rankings.

But of Venus's 90 major appearances, 23 have been at her beloved Wimbledon, and five of those have been title runs (2000, 2001, 2005, 2007 and 2008). She has only lost her SW19 opener on three occasions - on her 1997 debut to Magdalena Grzybowska, in 2012 to Elena Vesnina and in 2019 to Coco Gauff.

The lawns of The Championships were always a likely site for Venus to regain form, and the 41-year-old former World No.1 did so in style. She struck 33 winners, including 10 aces, and frequently drew gasps from an admiring No.3 Court crowd.

Venus's opponent is also familiar with battling through physical ailments. In 2017, at the age of 29, Buzarnescu became the oldest player to make her Top 100 debut in a decade, after spending much of her career beset by various injuries. She went on to reach the Top 20 after winning her maiden title at San Jose 2018, only to suffer an ankle injury the following week that sidelined her for two months.

The Romanian left-hander has yet to recapture her early 2018 form, but showed flashes of it in losing a second-round thriller to Serena Williams at Roland Garros a month ago. She built on that with another fine performance against Venus, finding 28 winners of her own.

For much of the first set, Venus was able to keep Buzarnescu at bay with her first serve, though the World No.160's ability to find sharp angles with her skidding strokes paid dividends in longer rallies. At 5-5, edgy errors from Buzarnescu meant that three break points went begging. Venus gritted out a crucial hold, then kept the pressure on to break Buzarnescu for the set.

A loose opening service game, featuring one of her eight double faults, ultimately cost Venus the second set. It ended in six consecutive service holds without the hint of a break point, and Buzarnescu sealed it with an ace and a clean one-two punch. But some glorious attacking tennis at the start of the decider swung momentum firmly back towards Venus.

A series of scorching down-the-line winners saw Venus leap out to a 5-1 lead. At that point, matters became more complicated again. A match point was squandered with a netted forehand - and, sensing opportunity, Buzarnescu found some of her own best tennis to reduce the deficit to 5-3.

With spots of rain starting to fall, the pressure was on Venus to wrap up the win. It took a gripping four-deuce tussle in which she had to save three break points, but an unreturned serve finally sealed victory on her third match point. Next, Venus will face No.21 seed Ons Jabeur.

Samsonova continues streak; mixed overtime fortunes for Liu, McHale

Following her shock Berlin title run two weeks ago, Liudmila Samsonova was awarded a Wimbledon wildcard. The Russian made good on it in her main draw debut at The Championships, picking up where she left off in Germany to defeat Kaia Kanepi 6-4, 6-2 in 63 minutes.

"I am boom boom!" Samsonova had joked after lifting the Berlin title, and there was no sign of a let-up in her no-holds barred power game as she fired 29 winners, including 11 aces, past former World No.15 Kanepi.

Two Americans had been left hanging overnight after their matches were suspended for darkness - having both seen match point come and go. On resumption, there were mixed results for qualifier Claire Liu and Christina McHale.

Liu, the 2017 junior Wimbledon champion, had held one match point at 5-3 in the third set against Misaki Doi. But the Japanese player battled to save it and hold serve, at which point the match was called off. Today, Liu failed to serve it out - but recovered to ultimately move into the second round 2-6, 6-3, 9-7. The World No.120 will next face No.18 seed Elena Rybakina.

An all-American derby saw McHale serve for the match against Madison Brengle at 5-4 in the second set and 5-4 in the third set, where she missed four match points. The match was delayed with Brengle leading 7-6 on serve overnight.

On resumption, McHale surged through the first two games, but was unable to serve it out for a third time at 8-7. Victory went to Brengle 3-6, 7-5, 10-8 after two hours and 40 minutes over two days.