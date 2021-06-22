Congrats to tennis' latest super couple, Elina Svitolina and Gael Monfils, but before they can celebrate their recent vows, first things first: the quest for Olympic gold in Tokyo.

By now, the sporting world knows Elina Svitolina and Gael Monfils, tennis’ latest super couple, tied the knot last week in Switzerland.

But so much for the honeymoon, at least for the moment. Just days after their nuptials, the couple took off for Tokyo to compete in the Olympic Games.

Married on Friday 💍🇨🇭

Off to the Olympic Games on Sunday 🥇🇯🇵



The Ukrainian Svitolina will play the Olympics for the second time. In the 2016 Rio Games, she won her first three matches, including a Round of 16 victory against Serena Williams, before falling to Petra Kvitova in the quarterfinals.

“For me, it’s very special when I play for my country,” Svitolina said in a recent interview with the ITF. “You find this edge to fight more, to play better.”

This year, Svitolina is seeded fourth at the Olympics.

“Now it’s time to focus on tennis,” she said. “There is no time for resting."

Svitolina will also compete in doubles with countrywoman Dayana Yastremska, while Monfils will be representing France in both singles and doubles.

The tennis event begins July 24 (Friday, July 23, 10 p.m. ET) in the Ariake Tennis Park.