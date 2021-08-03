The WTA returns to Canada at next week's National Bank Open with a field that includes Simona Halep, Bianca Andreescu, and Tokyo gold medalist Belinda Bencic.

Two-time champion Simona Halep and reigning champion Bianca Andreescu are set to return to action at the National Bank Open in Montreal, Canada, which begins next week on August 9th. The first WTA 1000 event of the summer hardcourt swing through North American will be led by World No.3 Aryna Sabalenka, Canada's home favorite Andreescu, Tokyo bronze medalist Elina Svitolina, and Wimbledon finalist Karolina Pliksova.

Porsche Race Update: Plenty of points up for grabs as North American hardcourt swing begins

Andreescu will be looking to play her first hardcourt tournament since making the Miami Open final in April after going 3-4 through the clay and grass seasons. The North American hardcourts are where Andreescu thrives. During her breakout 2019, the Canadian won Indian Wells and Toronto before going on to win the US Open a few weeks later.

2018 Montreal highlights: Halep overcomes Stephens in epic

Halep accepted a wildcard to return to competition for the first time since retiring in Rome due to a calf injury. The injury has kept Halep out of Roland Garros, Wimbledon, and the Olympics.

Naomi Osaka, Sofia Kenin, and Iga Swiatek withdrew from the event on Tuesday. No.51 Shuai Zhang, No.52 Marie Bouzkova, and Liudmila Samsonova move into the main draw.

“I am sorry to be missing out on Montréal this year,” said Osaka. “Sending my best to all the fans there, the tournament and the staff. I hope to see you all in Canada next year.”

Kenin has been recovering from a foot injury that forced her to skip the Olympics, and the 2020 Australian Open champion says she needs more time. "While I’m making progress, my foot injury is not where I need it to be to play at the highest level," Kenin said. "I feel another week of recovery and rehab is necessary. I want to thank Tennis Canada for all its efforts in holding the event during such challenging times."

Tokyo 2020 Wrap: Standouts and surprises from the Olympic games

Like Osaka, Swiatek is also coming off an emotional Olympic debut. The World No.8 has played a heavy schedule in the first half of the season, capturing titles in Adelaide and Rome and making the Round of 16 or better at the Australian Open, Roland Garros, and Wimbledon.

"I am very sorry but this year I will not be able to play in Montréal," said Swiatek. "The first part of the season was so intense that I need a couple of days off to rest and prepare for the next few months. I’m looking forward to playing in Canada in 2022."

Can’t wait to see you soon Montréal! 🇨🇦 Sign up for @Rogers Moments for a chance to virtually hang with me & win tickets to the @OBNmontreal ➡️ https://t.co/eHIr8QDuMw pic.twitter.com/j9Lj45rqXv — Bianca (@Bandreescu_) July 31, 2021

"Of course, we are disappointed that Naomi, Sofia and Iga won’t be competing in Montréal this year," said tournament director Eugène Lapierre. "But despite their withdrawals, we are still counting on the exceptional players in the draw, including the 2019 champion, our very own Bianca Andreescu, as well as World No.3 Aryna Sabalenka and two-time National Bank Open champion Simona Halep.

"Fans should expect a few surprises because the draw has so much depth and is one of the best we’ve had in recent years. Anything is possible, and that means some exciting tennis is in store!”

The main draw ceremony will take place on August 7th.

This post was updated on Tuesday, August 3rd.