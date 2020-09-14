World No.2 Naomi Osaka has pledged her prize money from next week's Western & Southern Open to relief efforts in Haiti after the country was struck by a 7.2 earthquake Saturday. Early news reporting from Haiti indicates over 300 people have died and 1,800 have been injured.

"Really hurts to see all the devastation that's going on in Haiti and I feel like we can't catch a break," Osaka wrote on Twitter. "I'm about to play a tournament this week and I'll give all the prize money to relief efforts for Haiti. I know our ancestors blood is strong we'll keep rising."

A finalist last year when the tournament was held in New York at the Billie Jean USTA National Tennis Center, the reigning US Open champion is set to play her first tour event since withdrawing from Roland Garros in May. Seeded No.2 behind No.1 Ashleigh Barty, Osaka has a bye into the second round and will face either 17-year-old American Coco Gauff or a qualifier.

